Entertainment.com [entertainment.com] has 2021 Entertainment Coupon Book for $9 - $2 w/ code MISSYOU7 = $7. Shipping is free. In prior years the Entertainment book pricing would slowly fall closer to the middle of the year. The pandemic certainly changed the speed in which these fell in price (so by April of 2020, the book was at $6, but most everything was in lockdown). But in 2019, it was $15 in January, $10.40 in April, and $8 in June.