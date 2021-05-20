newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Personal Information of students

By Beacon Staff
tulsabeacon.com
 18 hours ago

The governor has signed into law two measures that will protect the privacy of students as well as public employees such as teachers, police officers and others. House Bills 1875 and 1876 both were authored by Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City. Both measures passed unanimously in both the House and state Senate.

tulsabeacon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Information#Public Information#State Information#Information Privacy#Private Information#House#Senate#Students#Public Employees#Private Email Addresses#Teachers#Community#Social Security Numbers#Law Enforcement#Unwanted Marketing#Statute#Protections#Actual Harm#Police#R Oklahoma City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
Oklahoma City, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Inhofe wants to give police $7.5 million for mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group of...
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

Creating a Ballot Referendum to End the Taxation on Groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY – This week consisted of the House accepting or rejecting amendments, and we also came to an agreement on the budget with the Senate and the Governor. In a response to the budget, the Democrat Caucus said:. “While an extra $500 million in savings sounds nice, our citizens...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

$1,200 incentive, end to federal $300 unemployment payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gvoer Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt are joined by a number of employers to announce a new workforce incentive. Oklahomans that return to work will receive a $1,200 incentive Gov. Stitt announced. He also said that Oklahoma will end the...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

The key lesson parents miss when it comes to allowance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's a heated debate in some families: should kids get an allowance and for what. Finder.com asked a group of parent’s questions about allowance habits in a new survey to see what patterns most people were following. “Try not to focus so much on how much...
Oklahoma City, OKkswo.com

Governor Stitt announces incentive to bring people back to workforce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is offering those on unemployment an incentive to return to work. He and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday announced the Return to Work Incentive. They are offering $1,200 to the first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KRMG

Governor announces $1,200 return to work incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a couple of bold moves Monday to get people back to work. “Our challenge is not to get businesses back open,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “We’ve done that. It’s been getting employees back to work. Without a doubt, one of the factors causing this has been the continued extension of extra federal benefits.”
Oklahoma City, OKNews On 6

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Hosts Metro Job Fair

Approximately 12,000 positions are up for grabs here in the Oklahoma City area as the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosts its job fair beginning Monday. "We hear about restaurants who have to be open three days instead of seven or close early and open late because they do not have the workforce numbers they need," OESC executive director Shelley Zumwalt said.
Oklahoma Statenewschannel6now.com

Tax deadline today for many except Texas and Oklahoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While today is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Oklahoma Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Forbes

17 Tax Tips For Your 2020 Tax Return Due May 17 For Most Taxpayers

A veterinary science professor at Oklahoma State University was flummoxed trying to e-file his 2020 individual tax return due May 17, 2021 over the weekend. The professor, Jerry Ritchey, who has successfully e-filed his returns for umpteen years, got a rejected message. The problem: The Internal Revenue Service still hasn’t processed his 2019 tax return, which he filed in July of 2020. You have to enter your prior year adjusted gross income when you e-file, and the system said the 2019 AGI number he entered didn’t match what the IRS had on file. He tried to call the IRS but got a volume too high, call back tomorrow recording. “Gotta love it!!!” he wrote me in an email asking for advice. The solution (I found it on the IRS Covid-19 operations page): If your 2019 tax return is still outstanding, you have to enter $0 (zero) as your prior year AGI. “It worked!!!!!!!!” Ritchey emailed back after trying the fix.