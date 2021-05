In 2019, the Montana Legislature passed Hanna’s Act which created a statewide missing persons specialist in the Montana Department of Justice to help local jurisdictions with timely searches for missing people. In Helena Wednesday, tribal leaders families victims’ advocates representatives of Montana’s U.S. senators, state legislators and Governor Greg Gianforte spoke about the gravity of missing and murdered Indigenous people the work that’s been done so far and the steps that still need to be taken.