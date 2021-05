Do you know what the Torah is referring to when it says, “You must not partake of it, in order that it may go well with you and with your descendants to come, for you will be doing what is right in the sight of the Lord”? Ramaz eighth grader Avi Flatto-Katz knows! And as this year’s national middle school Chidon HaTanach winner, he knows much more than the answer is “blood.”