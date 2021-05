As The Moriah School kindergarten students finished celebrating Earth Day, they decided to continue exploring earth and the rest of the solar system. The children learned about constellations including one of the most famous ones, the Big Dipper. They each had an opportunity to research the constellations associated with their birthday. Then the children created their very own constellations using black markers, white crayons and watercolor paint. The children also had an opportunity to build their very own rocket ship that they hope will one day make it to outer space. The students are over the moon to continue exploring all the different parts of outer space!