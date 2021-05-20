newsbreak-logo
WDS Celebrates Yom Yerushalayim

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWDS k-eight STEM Day program allowed eager students to have a hands-on exploration of technology and engineering and to also celebrate the 54th commemoration of Yom Yerushalayim. Synthesizing the Jewish ties to Jerusalem and the Land of Israel, the day was focused around catapult creation and the recognition that even the most effective catapult could not collapse the Kotel! We discussed the long history of Jerusalem in ancient Jewish civilization, modernity, and within Jewish texts. With a legacy stemming from King David and spanning to the reunification of the city during the 1967 Six Day War, Jerusalem will always remain the heart of the Jewish homeland and in the hearts of Jews around the world.

