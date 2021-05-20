WDS Celebrates Yom Yerushalayim

A few days before Pesach, Rabbi Yanky Majesky of Chabad North Orlando got a very disturbing phone call. A relatively young Jewish woman had passed away all alone with no known next of kin. The woman on the phone was a co-worker of the deceased and found the rabbi's cell number. A week after the passing they went to clean the apartment and found her beloved cat was still there hiding under her bed. A draft of a will was found which indicated that the rabbi should oversee her funeral arrangements and to whom the cat should be given but the will was unfortunately never signed and so it took another few weeks for the hospital to allow Rabbi Majesky to arrange a proper Jewish burial.