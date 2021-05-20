newsbreak-logo
Politics

RPRY Joins Teach NJ in Virtual Mission to Trenton

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rabbi Pesach Raymon Yeshiva seventh grade girls joined the Mission to Trenton with Teach NJ, advocating to increase government funding for New Jersey nonpublic schools. The students met with Representative Sterley Stanley, and engaged in a sophisticated and meaningful conversation with him about funding for STEM, technology and nursing. The girls were enthusiastic, articulate and the representative was very impressed! He is eager to visit RPRY in person and meet these impressive young ladies when the health protocols allow.

jewishlink.news
