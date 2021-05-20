Artificial Intelligence (AI): How to plan a pilot project
Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents an opportunity for businesses in nearly every industry to evolve and improve business operations. The numbers speak for themselves: Data from Fortune Business Insights shows that the AI market size was valued at $27 billion in 2019 – a figure projected to reach $267 billion by 2027. It’s no wonder enterprises are grappling to get involved in what is likely the most prolific technology of our time.enterprisersproject.com