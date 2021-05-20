Girls lax bounces back

Connetquot High School girls varsity lacrosse coach Sal Piscitelli spoke to his players after their recent 5-4 loss to William Floyd HS. The message was pretty straightforward: “You are better than this.” The T-birds had won their first three games, but didn’t have the same precision and teamwork in their losing effort. The message clearly reached his players as they devoured Longwood at home two days later, by a score of 16-2. The satisfaction of playing to their potential against the visitors was enhanced by the fact that it was Senior Night, recognizing the achievements of the team’s graduating seniors.