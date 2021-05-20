MDS Kindergartners Host Publishing Parties
Kindergarten students at MDS recently hosted their fifth publishing party. The students finished another unit in their writer’s workshop on how-to books. They learned all about the genre and then each student wrote and illustrated his or her own how-to book. A few of the many topics included how to train a puppy, how to build with LEGO and how to play soccer. Each student had the opportunity to sit in the author’s chair and share his or her finished book with friends and teachers.jewishlink.news