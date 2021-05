As the legislative session winds down in Albany, some progressives are pushing to put one more win on the books: parole reform. A suite of parole-related bills would change the Byzantine supervision system into which people enter after incarceration. One would ensure that long-incarcerated people 55 or older have an opportunity before the Board of Parole. Another would make it more likely that people who are eligible for parole would get it barring a current public-safety reason. A separate bill known as the Less is More Act would reduce incarceration for technical parole violations such as missing an appointment with a parole officer or testing positive for alcohol.