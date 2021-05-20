Former hospital on possible standby as temporary home when public safety building undergoes major renovations
One option for the former Wrangell hospital building would be to use it as temporary quarters when the public safety building undergoes major renovations. There is no date set for the renovations, which have been estimated at more than $13 million, but the 34-year-old public safety building needs significant work, particularly to repair water damage, rot and structural components, and staff and equipment would need to move out during construction.www.wrangellsentinel.com