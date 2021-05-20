Evolutionary computing and machine learning for discovering of low-energy defect configurations
Density functional theory (DFT) has become a standard tool for the study of point defects in materials. However, finding the most stable defective structures remains a very challenging task as it involves the solution of a multimodal optimization problem with a high-dimensional objective function. Hitherto, the approaches most commonly used to tackle this problem have been mostly empirical, heuristic, and/or based on domain knowledge. In this contribution, we describe an approach for exploring the potential energy surface (PES) based on the covariance matrix adaptation evolution strategy (CMA-ES) and supervised and unsupervised machine learning models. The resulting algorithm depends only on a limited set of physically interpretable hyperparameters and the approach offers a systematic way for finding low-energy configurations of isolated point defects in solids. We demonstrate its applicability on different systems and show its ability to find known low-energy structures and discover additional ones as well.www.nature.com