Multiple quantum phase transitions of different nature in the topological kagome magnet CoSnInS

We analyze a quantum version of the Monge--Kantorovich optimal transport problem. The quantum transport cost related to a Hermitian cost matrix $C$ is minimized over the set of all bipartite coupling states $\rho^{AB}$, such that both of its reduced density matrices $\rho^A$ and $\rho^B$ of size $m$ and $n$ are fixed. The value of the quantum optimal transport cost $T^Q_{C}(\rho^A,\rho^B)$ can be efficiently computed using semidefinite programming. In the case $m=n$ the cost $T^Q_{C}$ gives a semi-metric if and only if it is positive semidefinite and vanishes exactly on the subspace of symmetric matrices. Furthermore, if $C$ satisfies the above conditions then $\sqrt{T^Q_{C}}$ induces a quantum version of the Wasserstein-2 metric. Taking the quantum cost matrix $C$ to be the projector on the antisymmetric subspace we provide a semi-analytic expression for $T^Q_C$, for any pair of single-qubit states and show that its square root yields a transport metric in the Bloch ball. Numerical simulations suggest that this property holds also in higher dimensions. Assuming that the cost matrix suffers decoherence, we study the quantum-to-classical transition of the Earth mover's distance, propose a continuous family of interpolating distances, and demonstrate in the case of diagonal mixed states that the quantum transport is cheaper than the classical one. We also discuss the quantum optimal transport for general $d$-partite systems.