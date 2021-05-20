Multiple quantum phase transitions of different nature in the topological kagome magnet CoSnInS
The exploration of topological electronic phases that result from strong electronic correlations is a frontier in condensed matter physics. One class of systems that is currently emerging as a platform for such studies are so-called kagome magnets based on transition metals. Using muon spin-rotation, we explore magnetic correlations in the kagome magnet Co3Sn2−xInxS2 as a function of In-doping, providing putative evidence for an intriguing incommensurate helimagnetic (HM) state. Our results show that, while the undoped sample exhibits an out-of-plane ferromagnetic (FM) ground state, at 5% of In-doping the system enters a state in which FM and in-plane antiferromagnetic (AFM) phases coexist. At higher doping, a HM state emerges and becomes dominant at the critical doping level of only xcr,1 ≃ 0.3. This indicates a zero temperature first order quantum phase transition from the FM, through a mixed state, to a helical phase at xcr,1. In addition, at xcr,2 ≃ 1, a zero temperature second order phase transition from helical to paramagnetic phase is observed, evidencing a HM quantum critical point (QCP) in the phase diagram of the topological magnet Co3Sn2−xInxS2. The observed diversity of interactions in the magnetic kagome lattice drives non-monotonous variations of the topological Hall response of this system.