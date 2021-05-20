newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Data driven discovery of conjugated polyelectrolytes for optoelectronic and photocatalytic applications

By Yangyang Wan, Fernando Ramirez, Xu Zhang, Thuc-Quyen Nguyen, Guillermo C. Bazan, Gang Lu
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleConjugated polyelectrolytes (CPEs), comprised of conjugated backbones and pendant ionic functionalities, are versatile organic materials with diverse applications. However, the myriad of possible molecular structures of CPEs render traditional, trial-and-error materials discovery strategy impractical. Here, we tackle this problem using a data-centric approach by incorporating machine learning with high-throughput first-principles calculations. We systematically examine how key materials properties depend on individual structural components of CPEs and from which the structure–property relationships are established. By means of machine learning, we uncover structural features crucial to the CPE properties, and these features are then used as descriptors in the machine learning to predict the properties of unknown CPEs. Lastly, we discover promising CPEs as hole transport materials in halide perovskite-based optoelectronic devices and as photocatalysts for water splitting. Our work could accelerate the discovery of CPEs for optoelectronic and photocatalytic applications.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Visualization#Optoelectronics#Conjugation#Polyelectrolyte#Open Data#Photovoltaic Cells#Single Cells#Surface Devices#Electronic Materials#Cpe#Nbcpes#Polaron#Lumo#R A Electron#Eg#Acs Mater#F Heeger#Svr#Bbt#Apl Mater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Metal-organic framework membranes with single-atomic centers for photocatalytic CO and O reduction

The demand for sustainable energy has motivated the development of artificial photosynthesis. Yet the catalyst and reaction interface designs for directly fixing permanent gases (e.g. CO2, O2, N2) into liquid fuels are still challenged by slow mass transfer and sluggish catalytic kinetics at the gas-liquid-solid boundary. Here, we report that gas-permeable metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes can modify the electronic structures and catalytic properties of metal single-atoms (SAs) to promote the diffusion, activation, and reduction of gas molecules (e.g. CO2, O2) and produce liquid fuels under visible light and mild conditions. With Ir SAs as active centers, the defect-engineered MOF (e.g. activated NH2-UiO-66) particles can reduce CO2 to HCOOH with an apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) of 2.51% at 420 nm on the gas-liquid-solid reaction interface. With promoted gas diffusion at the porous gas-solid interfaces, the gas-permeable SA/MOF membranes can directly convert humid CO2 gas into HCOOH with a near-unity selectivity and a significantly increased AQE of 15.76% at 420 nm. A similar strategy can be applied to the photocatalytic O2-to-H2O2 conversions, suggesting the wide applicability of our catalyst and reaction interface designs.
ComputersNature.com

Power of data in quantum machine learning

The use of quantum computing for machine learning is among the most exciting prospective applications of quantum technologies. However, machine learning tasks where data is provided can be considerably different than commonly studied computational tasks. In this work, we show that some problems that are classically hard to compute can be easily predicted by classical machines learning from data. Using rigorous prediction error bounds as a foundation, we develop a methodology for assessing potential quantum advantage in learning tasks. The bounds are tight asymptotically and empirically predictive for a wide range of learning models. These constructions explain numerical results showing that with the help of data, classical machine learning models can be competitive with quantum models even if they are tailored to quantum problems. We then propose a projected quantum model that provides a simple and rigorous quantum speed-up for a learning problem in the fault-tolerant regime. For near-term implementations, we demonstrate a significant prediction advantage over some classical models on engineered data sets designed to demonstrate a maximal quantum advantage in one of the largest numerical tests for gate-based quantum machine learning to date, up to 30 qubits.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Data Discovery for Business Intelligence

Dashboards and reports are the lingua franca in the world of business. Simple as they may seem, behind each KPI dashboard are data analysts who are responsible for keeping dashboards working, accurate, and fresh. For small teams with a handful of data analysts, building dashboards is easy. They’re familiar with...
ScienceNature.com

Half-life modeling of basic fibroblast growth factor released from growth factor-eluting polyelectrolyte multilayers

Growth factor-eluting polymer systems have been widely reported to improve cell and tissue outcomes; however, measurements of actual growth factor concentration in cell culture conditions are limited. The problem is compounded by a lack of knowledge of growth factor half-lives, which impedes efforts to determine real-time growth factor concentrations. In this work, the half-life of basic fibroblast growth factor (FGF2) was determined using enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). FGF2 release from polyelectrolyte multilayers (PEMs) was measured and the data was fit to a simple degradation model, allowing for the determination of FGF2 concentrations between 2 and 4 days of culture time. After the first hour, the FGF2 concentration for PEMs assembled at pH = 4 ranged from 2.67 ng/mL to 5.76 ng/mL, while for PEMs assembled at pH = 5, the concentration ranged from 0.62 ng/mL to 2.12 ng/mL. CRL-2352 fibroblasts were cultured on PEMs assembled at pH = 4 and pH = 5. After 2 days, the FGF2-eluting PEM conditions showed improved cell count and spreading. After 4 days, only the pH = 4 assembly condition had higher cells counts, while the PEM assembled at pH = 5 and PEM with no FGF2 showed increased spreading. Overall, the half-life model and cell culture study provide optimal concentration ranges for fibroblast proliferation and a framework for understanding how temporal FGF2 concentration may affect other cell types.
TechnologyNature.com

Ultralow contact resistance between semimetal and monolayer semiconductors

Advanced beyond-silicon electronic technology requires both channel materials and also ultralow-resistance contacts to be discovered1,2. Atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors have great potential for realizing high-performance electronic devices1,3. However, owing to metal-induced gap states (MIGS)4,5,6,7, energy barriers at the metal–semiconductor interface—which fundamentally lead to high contact resistance and poor current-delivery capability—have constrained the improvement of two-dimensional semiconductor transistors so far2,8,9. Here we report ohmic contact between semimetallic bismuth and semiconducting monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) where the MIGS are sufficiently suppressed and degenerate states in the TMD are spontaneously formed in contact with bismuth. Through this approach, we achieve zero Schottky barrier height, a contact resistance of 123 ohm micrometres and an on-state current density of 1,135 microamps per micrometre on monolayer MoS2; these two values are, to the best of our knowledge, the lowest and highest yet recorded, respectively. We also demonstrate that excellent ohmic contacts can be formed on various monolayer semiconductors, including MoS2, WS2 and WSe2. Our reported contact resistances are a substantial improvement for two-dimensional semiconductors, and approach the quantum limit. This technology unveils the potential of high-performance monolayer transistors that are on par with state-of-the-art three-dimensional semiconductors, enabling further device downscaling and extending Moore’s law.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the activation mechanism of autoinhibited RalF by integrated simulation and experimental approaches

RalF is an Arf GEF from Legionella pneumophilia, the bacterium that causes severe pneumonia. In its crystal structure, RalF is in the autoinhibited form. A large-scale domain motion is expected to lift the autoinhibition, the mechanism of which is still unknown. Since RalF is activated in the presence of the membrane, its active structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex could not have been determined experimentally. On the simulation side, it has been proven that classical Molecular Dynamics (MD) alone is not efficient enough to map motions of such amplitude and determine the active conformation of RalF. In this article, using Molecular Dynamics with excited Normal Modes (MDeNM) combined with previous experimental findings we were able to determine the active RalF structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex in the presence of the membrane, bridging the gap between experiments and simulation.
WildlifeNature.com

A native conjugative plasmid confers potential selective advantages to plant growth-promoting Bacillus velezensis strain GH1-13

The conjugative plasmid (pBV71) possibly confers a selective advantage to Bacillus velezensis strain GH1-13, although a selective marker gene is yet to be identified. Here we show that few non-mucoid wild-type GH1-13 cells are spontaneously converted to mucoid variants with or without the loss of pBV71. Mucoid phenotypes, which contain or lack the plasmid, become sensitive to bacitracin, gramicidin, selenite, and tellurite. Using the differences in antibiotic resistance and phenotype, we isolated a reverse complement (COM) and a transconjugant of strain FZB42 with the native pBV71. Transformed COM and FZB42p cells were similar to the wild-type strain GH1-13 with high antibiotic resistance and slow growth rates on lactose compared to those of mucoid phenotypes. RT-PCR analysis revealed that the expression of plasmid-encoded orphan aspartate phosphatase (pRapD) was coordinated with a new quorum-sensing (QS) cassette of RapF2–PhrF2 present in the chromosome of strain GH1-13, but not in strain FZB42. Multi-omics analysis on wild-type and plasmid-cured cells of strain GH1-13 suggested that the conjugative plasmid expression has a crucial role in induction of early envelope stress response that promotes cell morphogenesis, biofilm formation, catabolite repression, and biosynthesis of extracellular-matrix components and antibiotics for protection of host cell during exponential phase.
ScienceNature.com

Learning on knowledge graph dynamics provides an early warning of impactful research

The scientific ecosystem relies on citation-based metrics that provide only imperfect, inconsistent and easily manipulated measures of research quality. Here we describe DELPHI (Dynamic Early-warning by Learning to Predict High Impact), a framework that provides an early-warning signal for ‘impactful’ research by autonomously learning high-dimensional relationships among features calculated across time from the scientific literature. We prototype this framework and deduce its performance and scaling properties on time-structured publication graphs from 1980 to 2019 drawn from 42 biotechnology-related journals, including over 7.8 million individual nodes, 201 million relationships and 3.8 billion calculated metrics. We demonstrate the framework’s performance by correctly identifying 19/20 seminal biotechnologies from 1980 to 2014 via a blinded retrospective study and provide 50 research papers from 2018 that DELPHI predicts will be in the top 5% of time-rescaled node centrality in the future. We propose DELPHI as a tool to aid in the construction of diversified, impact-optimized funding portfolios.
ScienceNature.com

Generation and measurement of intense few-femtosecond superradiant extreme-ultraviolet free-electron laser pulses

Free-electron lasers producing ultrashort pulses with high peak power promise to extend ultrafast non-linear spectroscopic techniques into the extreme-ultraviolet–X-ray regime. Key aspects are the synchronization between pump and probe, and the control of the pulse properties (duration, intensity and coherence). Externally seeded free-electron lasers produce coherent pulses that can be synchronized with femtosecond accuracy. An important goal is to shorten the pulse duration, but the simple approach of shortening the seed is not sufficient because of the finite-gain bandwidth of the conversion process. An alternative is the amplification of a soliton in a multistage, superradiant cascade: here, we demonstrate the generation of few-femtosecond extreme-ultraviolet pulses, whose duration we measure by autocorrelation. We achieve pulses four times shorter, and with a higher peak power, than in the standard high-gain harmonic generation mode and we prove that the pulse duration matches the Fourier transform limit of the spectral intensity distribution.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
ComputersNature.com

Anomalous resistive switching in memristors based on two-dimensional palladium diselenide using heterophase grain boundaries

The implementation of memristive synapses in neuromorphic computing is hindered by the limited reproducibility and high energy consumption of the switching behaviour of the devices. Typical filament-type memristors suffer, in particular, from temporal and spatial variation in the set voltage and resistance states due to stochastic filament formation. Here, we report memristors based on two-dimensional pentagonal palladium diselenide (PdSe2) that can exhibit anomalous resistive switching behaviour with two interchangeable reset modes: total reset and quasi-reset. Heterophase grain boundaries are formed in the PdSe2 via local phase transitions induced by electron-beam irradiation, which leads to residual filaments along the grain boundaries that can guide the formation of conductive filaments. When operated in the quasi-reset mode, the memristors show a sixfold improvement in switching variation compared with devices operating in the total-reset mode, as well as a low set voltage (0.6 V), long retention times and programmable multilevel resistance states. We also show that the devices can emulate synaptic plasticity and that multipattern memorization can be implemented using a crossbar array architecture.
ScienceNature.com

Demonstration of a compact plasma accelerator powered by laser-accelerated electron beams

Plasma wakefield accelerators are capable of sustaining gigavolt-per-centimeter accelerating fields, surpassing the electric breakdown threshold in state-of-the-art accelerator modules by 3-4 orders of magnitude. Beam-driven wakefields offer particularly attractive conditions for the generation and acceleration of high-quality beams. However, this scheme relies on kilometer-scale accelerators. Here, we report on the demonstration of a millimeter-scale plasma accelerator powered by laser-accelerated electron beams. We showcase the acceleration of electron beams to 128 MeV, consistent with simulations exhibiting accelerating gradients exceeding 100 GV m−1. This miniaturized accelerator is further explored by employing a controlled pair of drive and witness electron bunches, where a fraction of the driver energy is transferred to the accelerated witness through the plasma. Such a hybrid approach allows fundamental studies of beam-driven plasma accelerator concepts at widely accessible high-power laser facilities. It is anticipated to provide compact sources of energetic high-brightness electron beams for quality-demanding applications such as free-electron lasers.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrochemical ammonia synthesis via nitrate reduction on Fe single atom catalyst

Electrochemically converting nitrate, a widespread water pollutant, back to valuable ammonia is a green and delocalized route for ammonia synthesis, and can be an appealing and supplementary alternative to the Haber-Bosch process. However, as there are other nitrate reduction pathways present, selectively guiding the reaction pathway towards ammonia is currently challenged by the lack of efficient catalysts. Here we report a selective and active nitrate reduction to ammonia on Fe single atom catalyst, with a maximal ammonia Faradaic efficiency of ~ 75% and a yield rate of up to ~ 20,000 μg h−1 mgcat.−1 (0.46 mmol h−1 cm−2). Our Fe single atom catalyst can effectively prevent the N-N coupling step required for N2 due to the lack of neighboring metal sites, promoting ammonia product selectivity. Density functional theory calculations reveal the reaction mechanisms and the potential limiting steps for nitrate reduction on atomically dispersed Fe sites.
ChemistryNature.com

Ionic gate spectroscopy of 2D semiconductors

Reliable and precise measurements of the relative energy of band edges in 2D semiconductors are needed to determine band gaps and band offsets, as well as to establish the band diagram of devices and heterostructures. However, commonly employed techniques such as optical studies and scanning tunnelling microscopy need to be accompanied by modelling for quantitative results. Over the last decade, ionic gate spectroscopy has emerged as a technique that can quantitatively determine the relative alignment of band edges of 2D semiconductors directly from transport measurements. The technique relies on the extremely large geometrical capacitance of ionic gated devices that, under suitable conditions, enables a change in gate voltage to be directly related to a shift in chemical potential. Here, we present an overview of ionic gate spectroscopy and illustrate its relevance with applications to different 2D semiconductors and their heterostructures.
Retailtowardsdatascience.com

Be Decision-Driven, Not Data-Driven

Seven points to consider in your collaborative decision-making process. The tech media is obsessed with data. But after eight years of measuring corporate data literacy, only 24% of companies report have reached data-driven nirvana. That’s fewer companies than last year. Maybe being data-driven is the wrong goal. Researchers Bart de...
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

Ml-Driven Marketing Campaigns Targets

Creating ml-driven targets for marketing campaigns is a hard and often poorly understood practice. How can you avoid losing money to your company?. Using machine learning models to create targets for marketing campaigns is probably one of the tasks with the highest “looks good on my test set” / “oh, it didn’t work in the real world” ratio.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Scientists create a new type of intelligent material

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the National University of Singapore have created a new class of intelligent materials. It has the structure of a two-dimensional material, but behaves like an electrolyte – and could be a new way to deliver drugs within the body. Intelligent materials, the latest revolution in the...
Electronicshackaday.com

Adding MQTT To A Solar Powered PIR Light

The size and price of the ESP wifi modules have quickly made them into one of the preferred building blocks for IoT devices. Unfortunately they are not particularly well suited for very low power applications. [LittlePetieWheat] wanted to add MQTT to a cheap PIR solar light, so he paired an ESP with an Attiny85 to hold it to a strict power budget.