A Day on Cedar Mountain

You might see one of the resident Moose from this beautifully maintained Cedar Ridge condominium, conveniently located in lower Pinebrook. Very quiet location, with open space behind, easy access to I-80 for Salt Lake commuters or into Park City to enjoy all the activities. Views to ski resorts, and no road noise! Owners have HOA approved fenced in area ideal for smaller dogs. Downhill floor plan with large master suite on upper level, main level offers open floor plan with corner gas fireplace ,a large deck, and well equipped kitchen with a pantry closet. The walk out lower level offers a second gas fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, and access to fenced in dog area and hot tub. If you have an electric vehicle, the garage is equipped with an electric car charger. This home is ideal for full time or a second home, many full time owners in Cedar Ridge. Other assets include main floor laundry room, mud room, and amazing storage. Walk to shopping and restaurants at Pinebrook and the free transit system and bike/hiking trails are very close.