Wayne, MI

Summer Gasoline Rules Take Effect June 1st

whmi.com
 18 hours ago

Summer gasoline rules take effect next month and state inspectors will be checking up on local gas stations. Ozone monitoring will return to eight counties in Southeast Michigan as extra measures are implemented to lower smog levels in the area. Effective Tuesday, June 1st; Livingston, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties must only sell or dispense gas that does not exceed seven pounds per square inch vapor pressure.

www.whmi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Fuel Efficiency#Gas Stations#State Department#Department Of Agriculture#Summer Gasoline Rules#Summer Formula Gasoline#Ozone Protection Measures#Ozone Monitoring#Smog Levels#State Inspectors#Violations#Smog Causing Compounds#Mdard Inspectors#Wayne Counties#On Site Testing#Washtenaw#Complaints#St Clair#Lenawee
