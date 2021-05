Jill Dieke has been working as the Fair Grove Middle School Secretary for 12 years, and has decided to retire at the end of this school year. Dieke is retiring so that she can spend more time with her family. She explained, “I’m retiring because I want to travel more and I also have grandchildren that live in Dallas, Texas. I would like to have the flexibility to travel to Dallas whenever I want as I would like to spend more time with them and be able to enjoy my grandchildren’s various activities in Texas.” She continued, “My first big adventure when I retire is that I’ve rented a condo in Florida for a month and I plan on having family & friends visit me while I’m there.”