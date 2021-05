Manchester CityEderson – 6: Perhaps put Silva under a little bit of pressure with an underarm pass in the first half. Was commanding in his box throughout, however.Kyle Walker – 6: Attacking instincts had to be suppressed for the most part here. Defensive work was perfectly adequate.John Stones – 8: Centre-back was calm, disciplined and made numerous well-timed blocks.Ruben Dias – 9: Showed leadership qualities in a vocal performance, organising the City defence well. Made two terrific headed blocks – one in each half – among many, many fine interceptions.Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7: Picked out De Bruyne with a wonderful...