Government policy advisor Andrea M. Cascarilla joins Dykema's Lansing office
Andrea M. Cascarilla has joined Dykema’s Government Policy & Practice Group as a government policy advisor in the Lansing office. Cascarilla, who was included on the Crain’s Detroit Business 2020 “50 Names to Know in Lobbying” guide, joins Dykema from Acuitas LLC, where she was the Senior Legislative Director, responsible for managing various clients and playing a significant role in several successful appropriations efforts, from healthcare and education to infrastructure and economic development.legalnews.com