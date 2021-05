Simply put, the May 16 opening of Bridgeport Farmers Market is a breath of fresh air, organizers say. “We feel good that we’re in a better place than last year. After going through what we did, we are happy and grateful that we’re able to open again,” said Debbie Workman. “We know what it means to a lot of people to come out, get fresh local food, know where their food is coming from, talk to the farmers and support small business.”