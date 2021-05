“I didn’t know.” I heard this repeatedly as I shared information about community college to local high school juniors and seniors. I heard this from students, but more surprisingly, I heard this from parents. It’s amazing how little is understood about community colleges, but I’m not surprised. Since community colleges tend to be open access, they often struggle with the perception that they are not “real colleges.” I have even heard them referred to as “thirteenth grade,” and nothing can be further from the truth.