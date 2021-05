City of Peoria facilities will be closed or have different hours of operation on Monday, May 31, 2021 for Memorial Day. Both city libraries and the Peoria Community Center will be closed. Rio Vista Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. Trash pickup on Monday, May 31 will move to Tuesday, June 1. Trash pickup on Tuesday, June 1 will move to Wednesday, June 2. For the full 2021 trash/recycling pickup schedule, call 623-773-7431 or visit www.peoriaaz.gov/holidaytrash.