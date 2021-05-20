newsbreak-logo
Potaka Lake to host annual Kids Fishing Derby

PATOKA LAKE – Patoka Lake will host its annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 5 at the Osborn Ramp from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The event is for children 12 years old and younger, and participants must be accompanied by an adult. Families must supply their own tackle,...

Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes at the park, and the hike to one of them is short, sweet, and mostly easy. It might just top the list of great short hikes in Indiana!
duboiscountyherald.com

YMCA announces Perry County survey

FERDINAND — The Tri-County YMCA will be conducting a Community Needs Assessment survey focusing on Perry County and the surrounding area. The Tri-County YMCA, serving Dubois, Spencer and Perry counties was chartered in Ferdinand in 2003. The YMCA has a 36,000-square-foot facility in Ferdinand and conducts programming in communities across its service area. The YMCA focuses on: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Through a variety of programs and services, the Tri-County YMCA serves more than 5,000 members and program participants annually at more than 12 locations. Programs in include: after school care, summer camp, youth sports, older adult programming, adult sports, aquatics, wellness programming. The YMCA also hosts events for various community organizations such as: Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girls on the Run, school field trips, Christkindlmarkt and many others.
duboiscountyfreepress.com

YMCA seeking input for services in Perry County

The Tri-County YMCA will be conducting a Community Needs Assessment survey focusing on Perry County and the surrounding area. The Tri-County YMCA, serving Dubois, Spencer and Perry counties was chartered in Ferdinand in 2003. The YMCA has a 36,000 square foot facility in Ferdinand and conducts programming in communities across its service area.
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

Chow Down At Sushi Club, An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant In Indiana

When it comes to sushi restaurants in Indiana, there is a handful or so that stand out above the rest in terms of atmosphere, experience, and, most importantly, quality. One Indiana staple serves up all-you-can-eat sushi that is easily as beautiful as it is delicious, and we can definitely see it bringing us back in again and again.
Patoka, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Patoka Lake hosting kayak trip June 12

Patoka Lake is hosting a kayak tour with the interpretive naturalist on Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m. at the Little Patoka Boat Ramp. A caravan will leave from the Patoka Lake office at 7:45 a.m. to caravan to the ramp. The 5-mile tour will feature a rock quarry and...
Patoka, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Patoka Lake kids fishing derby set for June 5

Patoka Lake will host its annual kids fishing derby on Saturday, June 5 at the Osborn Ramp from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The event is for children 12 years old and younger, and participants must be accompanied by an adult. Families must supply their own tackle, fishing pole, and bait. An awards ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.
Perry County, INPerry County News

Historical photo book coming soon

PERRY COUNTY – A group of Perry County baseball players gathered for a day of reminiscing, food and camaraderie. The photo was taken in back of American Legion 118 N Fifth St, Cannelton, in June, 23, 1991. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper,...
duboiscountyherald.com

Water safety promoted at Patoka Lake

Warmer weather is almost here and that means people will be planning visits to our nation’s lakes and rivers, including Patoka Lake in Dubois County. As the steward of many of these public waters, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds visitors of the importance of practicing safe, sensible and thoughtful activities in and around the water.
Perry County News

Back on the water with Paddle Perry

PERRY COUNTY – Paddle Perry is a local kayaking and paddleboard club, where members take trips in local waterways, lakes and ponds. “We paddle the waterways of Southern Indiana for fitness and fun, while educating about water safety and conservation,” said Kelly Hess, club president, who founded the club in 2018.
Perry County News

TCJSHS art class keeps newborn heads warm

TELL CITY –Students from the Design Fundamentals classes and Tell City High Jr.-Sr. High School, grades 9-12 with art teacher Shelly Goodrich, decided to put their crocheting skills to work and chose to donate one or more of their projects. Students decided to make baby hats during a fibers unit,...
Perry County, INPerry County News

Community Events for the week of May 3, 2021

PERRY COUNTY – Purdue University Extension and the National Forest Service will hold a “citizen science project” to monitor the emergence of cicadas in Southern Indiana. A hike will be held Thursday, May 6, and Thursday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at German Ridge Day Use Area, located off German Ridge Road near the German Ridge camping area.
Perry County News

Supplies along the Ohio River

PERRY COUNTY – Matthew “Math” Gayer (1870-1948) was born on a farm between Huffman’s Mill and Bristow. He clerked in Dr. Lomax’s store in Bristow and in a short time bought the business and conducted it for years. In 1893 he sold the store at Bristow, married Alvina Klahn, came...
Perry County News

Perry Central Elementary recognized as ‘family friendly’

LEOPOLD – Perry Central Elementary has been named to the Indiana Department of Education’s Family Friendly School list, one of only two schools added this year to what is already an exclusive list. “I’m ecstatic,” said Elementary Principal Jennifer Mitchell about the designation they received last week after a long...
wevv.com

Ellis Park Gets Set to Host Guests for Derby Weekend

The track may favor the mudders on a rainy Thursday. However, Ellis Park is charging from the gate, as they look to jump start their return to normalcy with this weekend's 147th running of the Kentucky Derby. Now last year was anything but normal for Ellis Park, as spectators were...
Central, INPerry County News

Dr. Seuss papier-mache storied art show

LEOPOLD – Papier mache storytime at Perry Central High School has heralded the spring every year for several decades and is continuing this week after last year’s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 15 pounds of paper went into the multi-room display, allowing visitors to view the stories of...
Perry County News

Local law enforcement receives microchip scanners

PERRY COUNTY – More microchips and scanners are now available around the county thanks to donations to local law enforcement from the Perry County Animal Welfare and Education board. “We’re trying to get anybody we can to chip,” said Herbie Landers, animal welfare board member. Animal welfare members recently purchased...