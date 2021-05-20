Let's Talk Trauma: I'm Traumatized, Now What Do I Do?
Recognizing the lifelong impact of trauma can feel like an epiphany. I’ve always carried some belief that my childhood experiences were “not great,” but it wasn’t until I was in my forties and logged over ten years of no contact with my abusers that I “discovered” that I live with complex post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from childhood psychological and sexual abuse. For me, searching for the source of my stress-related health issues led me to a truth that had been hiding in plain sight all along. I had been minimizing and denying its effects since, well, birth. I’ve since learned that the experience of “discovering” the impact of trauma later in life is common among childhood abuse survivors, largely because our abusers were telling us that our experience was invalid. Young, old or in-between, trauma recovery often starts with a realization that things are not what they seem.themighty.com