Let's Talk Trauma: I'm Traumatized, Now What Do I Do?

Health communities are bombarded by a procession of awareness months, and it feels like they never end. Autism Awareness Month. Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month. Mental Health Awareness Month. This is just a partial list of what we are supposed to be aware of in April and May. While it would be great if the general public would exhibit changed behavior for any such commemorations, I am not so naive as to believe that the function of these markers is anything other than performativity, namely, putting on a veneer of empathy for the express purpose of looking good to the wider culture. After all, what matters most to neurotypical society is not truly caring about the affected populations, but being thought to care. Cue the viral Facebook posts asking readers to give them a share to let people know that someone is always listening. However well-intentioned the promulgators of such content may be, those of us in the mental health community know the harsh reality is that most people are unprepared to step up when someone is struggling.