When running a business, “soft skills” matter
In many ways, being an effective leader boils down to your ability to influence people—a proficiency that is driven by one’s Emotional Intelligence Quotient (EQ). Leadership is more about soft skills—the ability to inspire, persuade, guide, sway and communicate in a way that’s “heard” rather than just “listened to”—than it is about being the best relative to hard skills. As a leader, if you do not understand your team’s motivations and feelings, you will never be able to establish an optimally functioning team and reap the benefits that come with that. To become more adept at such soft management skills, leaders can actively work to improve their EQ. This effort includes understanding your own emotions and triggers. What motivates and demotivates you, evokes feelings of stress or satisfaction, compels you to go “above and beyond” or not participate at all?www.totallandscapecare.com