Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Nord Stream 2: the difficult birth of Russia's gas link to Germany

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jUDA_0a5S0IiS00
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Aug 25 (Reuters) - As the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline nears completion, a German court has ruled that is not exempt from European Union rules requiring the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them to ensure fair competition read more .

The Gazprom-led (GAZP.MM) $11 billion project to carry Russian gas under the Baltic sea to Germany has faced political opposition from Washington as well as from Ukraine and Poland, which stand to lose out on lucrative transit fees if the pipeline goes into operation.

Here are some significant moments in Nord Stream 2's development:

2011

November: Gazprom and Western partners look into expanding the Nord Stream pipeline system by a further 55 billion cubic metres at an initial estimated cost of 9.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion).

2015

June: Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), E.ON (EONGn.DE), OMV (OMVV.VI), Wintershall (WINT.UL) and ENGIE (ENGIE.PA) agree to build the pipeline.

2016

March: Eight EU governments object on geopolitical grounds.

2017 April: Financing agreements are signed.

2018

January: Germany grants permits for construction and operation.

2019

January: The U.S. ambassador to Germany says companies involved in NS 2 could face sanctions.

December: Swiss-Dutch company Allseas suspends pipe-laying.

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a defence policy bill including sanctions.

2020

May: Germany's energy regulator declines to grant a waiver of EU gas directives to the operators, while an EU court also throws out a challenge to the rules.

Sept. 3: Pressure mounts on Berlin to reconsider support after the alleged nerve agent attack on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Sept. 23: The world's largest group of shipping insurers says it will not insure vessels involved in NS 2.

Oct. 1: Denmark gives NS 2 permission to operate in Danish waters.

Dec. 3: The United States unveils a bill targeting companies and individuals helping NS 2.

Dec. 28: NS 2 says it has completed the 2.6 km section in German waters.

2021

Jan 20: Trump on his last full day in office imposes sanctions on Russian pipe-laying ship Fortuna.

German environmental groups file complaints with maritime regulator BSH, effectively preventing further work in Germany for the time being. read more

Jan. 21: The European parliament passes a resolution calling for a stop to NS 2 completion in response to the arrest of Navalny in Russia. read more

Jan. 24: Fortuna resumes work in Danish waters.

April 22: The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee advances a bill to pressure companies helping to build NS 2. read more

May 19: The U.S. State Department waives sanctions around participants of Nord Stream 2, saying it was in the U.S. national interest.

June 4: President Vladimir Putin says Russia has finished laying the first line of the pipeline to Germany.

June 7: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says completion of Nord Stream 2 is a "fait accompli", defending the U.S. decision to waive some sanctions and vowing a response if Moscow tries to use gas as a weapon. read more

June 10: Nord Stream 2 says the project will start preparations to fill the first of two pipelines with natural gas within a few months.

July 22: The United States and Germany announce an agreement on NS 2 under which Berlin also pledged to respond to any attempt by Russia to use energy as a weapon against Ukraine and other Central and Eastern European countries.

July 28: The pipeline operator says NS 2 is 99% complete.

Aug 20: The Biden administration slaps sanctions on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the pipeline.

Putin says there are 15 km (9 miles) left to finish NS 2.

Aug 25: Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court rules that Nord Stream 2 is not exempt from European Union rules that require the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them to ensure fair competition. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Russian#Nord Stream 2#Western#Royal Dutch Shell#E On#Engie#Ns 2#Swiss#Allseas#Kremlin#Danish#Bsh#Navalny#The U S State Department#State#Fait Accompli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Why Is The US Accepting More Russian Troops In The South Caucasus?

If ever there was an oxymoron, it is Russian peacekeepers. As the last three decades in Eurasia demonstrates, Moscow does not resolve conflicts; it manufactures them to its own benefit. Yet last year’s conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region ended with a Kremlin-brokered ceasefire placing 4,000 of these supposed peacekeepers in the middle of the South Caucasus. In reality, it is just one piece in Moscow’s grand revisionist strategy.
Politicsdefense.gov

Collaboration Between China, Russia Compounds Threat, Stratcom Commander Says

During the Cold War, the U.S. faced one peer competitor, the Soviet Union. Today, Russia and China, both peer competitors, are seen as sometimes collaborating in opportunistic ways, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said. Navy Adm. Charles "Chas" A. Richard, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, spoke today at the Hudson...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia Flies Nationals Out of Afghanistan on Putin's Orders

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Four Russian military planes evacuated Russian and other nationals from Kabul on Wednesday on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow held military exercises involving its tank forces in neighbouring Tajikistan. The flights mark a shift in Russia's stance on Afghanistan. Its ambassador to Kabul had previously...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US officials hit with suspected sonic weapons in Germany, report says

At least two United States officials in Germany received medical attention for symptoms of a suspected sonic weapons attack, commonly referred to as Havana Syndrome, U.S. diplomats said last week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cases included symptoms like nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness....
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of U.S. troops continue to fear for their safety.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Nord Stream 2 risks delays after losing German court order

Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization. The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will double the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

German court says EU rules apply to Nord Stream 2 pipeline

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not exempt from European Union rules that require the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them to ensure fair competition, a German court ruled on Wednesday. The Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court threw...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays

(Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization. The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to...
Economycommunitynewscorp.com

In the shadow of the Nord Stream

Ukraine on Monday founded the “Crimean Platform”, a format with which it wants to keep open the unresolved issue of the peninsula annexed by Russia. However, the summit meeting with representatives from around 40 countries was overshadowed by differences over the near-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier has met his colleagues from the United States and Ukraine on this subject. Kiev fears that if Russia’s gas transit lines through Ukraine are closed, it will be economically and militarily vulnerable in Moscow. Given that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently indicated that the continued transit of gas through Ukraine also depends on specific demand from European companies, it is feared that Russia is trying to undercut the price of Ukrainian transit by transiting via Nord Stream 2.
EconomyBBC

Nord Stream 2: Russia must not use gas pipeline as weapon, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said further sanctions may be imposed on Russia if it uses a controversial gas pipeline against Ukraine. Mrs Merkel, on her final visit to Kyiv before leaving office, told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky she understood his concerns over the Nord Stream 2 project. Mr Zelensky...

Comments / 0

Community Policy