Well, Liverpool win their last 3, they should make the top 4. Things didn’t get off to a good start, as West Brom gets on the board early after some poor defending. However, the front three started clicking as the first half went on, and Mo Salah nets an equalizer to bring it 1-1 at the half. Liverpool dominated possession (74%) and shots (13/5 vs 5/1) during the first 45 minutes. They need to convert all of these opportunities to goals though in the second half (duh).