newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Michael Edwards again proves Liverpool doubters wrong, but Timo Werner can still have last laugh

By Joel Rabinowitz
liverpool.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s three weeks today until the summer transfer window opens, with speculation already rife as to who Liverpool will target to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. So with the 2020/21 campaign drawing to a conclusion, we thought now would be a good time to revisit a number of last summer’s transfer targets to see how they’ve performed throughout this season, and whether Liverpool made the right call in not signing them.

www.liverpool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Matt Ritchie
Person
Dejan Lovren
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Thiago Alcântara
Person
Diogo Jota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Rb Leipzig#Fsg#The Premier League#Watford#Brighton Hove Albion#Bayern Leverkusen#Benfica#Leeds United#Centre Back#Midfield#England#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Want to Sign Jadon Sancho Before Euros

Liverpool have been linked with too many players to remember ahead of what will be a busy summer window for the Merseyside club. Liverpool have been linked with; Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, AS Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leipzig striker Patson Daka to name a few.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watford in talks with Chelsea for Ike Ugbo

Watford are in talks with Chelsea over a £5million deal for striker Ike Ugbo. Ugbo has been impressing while on loan with Cercle Brugge in Belgium. The 22-year old has scored 16 goals this season and Brugge have an option to make the move permanent. Watford have proposed to match...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watford prepared to sell Liverpool, Man Utd target Sarr

Watford could yet sell Ismaila Sarr this summer - despite their return to the Premier League. The Athletic reports Watford may sell Sarr this summer. The Hornets could be willing to part ways with Sarr should an offer come in for the forward. Liverpool were interested last summer before Watford...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane 'hell bent' on leaving Spurs

Man City plotting Lukaku approach (Calcio Mercato) Kane 'hell bent' on quitting Spurs (Football Insider) Lazio 'keen on signing Ribery' (Gazzetta dello Sport) Man Utd remain in contact with Sancho (90min) Chelsea line up £90m move for Lukaku (The Sun) Newcastle to step up interest in Ajer. Newcastle are planning...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Xisco Munoz ready to be part of ‘amazing challenge’ for Watford

Xisco Munoz is confident he will be Watford’s manager in the Premier League next season. The Spaniard helped the Hornets seal an instant top flight return with a 1-0 victory over Millwall last weekend, which secured automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. Xisco only took over at Vicarage Road...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Thiago Silva's Wife Has Changed Her Mind About Timo Werner

Timo Werner has won a new fan in Thiago Silva's wife, just a week after she ripped into him for his performance in the Champions League semi final first leg. Werner put Chelsea well on the way to a first Champions League final since 2012 on Wednesday night, opening the scoring vs Real Madrid in the first half.
Premier LeagueRotowire

FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

MATCHES (ET) Diogo Jota, LIV v. SOU ($17): Liverpool are miles ahead of any other team on this slate in terms of implied goal total, so you have to start with them. I've been backing Jota since he returned from injury, partly because he's cheaper than Mohamed Salah ($23) and Sadio Mane ($19) but also because his upside has been higher. Salah is most likely to score, but his floor has hit double digits once in his last 11 league starts. Jota had multiple shots on target in four of his last five league appearances and maybe benefited the most from the week off, as he's been getting worked into the ground since getting back on the pitch. He wasn't in the original starting XI for the match against Man United, but that could change with a week of training. Mane may be my last pick because even when he scores, he hasn't surpassed 30 fantasy points since January. Roberto Firmino ($16) has oddly had the highest floor of the four over the last two league matches, which may be why he was going to start over Jota against Man United. The problem with Firmino is that he's on another cold streak and hasn't hit the back of the net since Jan. 28. Given the odds, it makes sense to use a couple Liverpool forwards and then maybe throw in Trent Alexander-Arnold. There is some worry that Liverpool lost the first meeting against Southampton, but they dominated with 17 shots and 12 chances created. It's hard to see them finishing with just one shot on target again from those 17 shots.
Premier League90min.com

Paul Merson Urges Thomas Tuchel to Drop Timo Werner For Champions League Final

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to drop Timo Werner from the starting XI for the Champions League final against Manchester City. Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate to book their place in the Champions League final, and it was Werner who scored the opening goal for the Blues when they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Spanish giants at Stamford Bridge in the second-leg.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

So, who will snatch football's £135MILLION golden ticket? Sportsmail assesses Brentford, Swansea, Bournemouth and Barnsley as the four contenders fight it out for a place in next season's Premier League

With the prize of promotion to the Premier League valued at £135million, no wonder winning the Championship play-offs is seen as a golden ticket. Later this month, Brentford, Swansea, Bournemouth and Barnsley will fight it out to join Norwich and Watford in the top flight. Sportsmail assesses their strengths and...