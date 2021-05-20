Prediction, Preview, and Odds#1919Houston Astros#1920Oakland Athletics

newsbreak-logo
MLB

Prediction, Preview, and Odds Houston Astros Oakland Athletics

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston saw their six-game win streak snapped as they were knocked off in walk-off fashion Tuesday night in the first game of this three-game set with the A’s. The Astros entered Wednesday second in the AL West race, 1.5 games behind the A’s for the top spot in the division. Houston held leads of 3-1 and 5-3 before giving up single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to take the loss. Jose Altuve (run), Michael Brantley (run, RBI), Alex Bregman (run), Kyle Tucker (run, RBI) and Myles Straw each had two hits. Tucker hit his 10th homer of the season in the loss. Cristian Javier turned in a quality start, throwing six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts though he didn’t factor in the decision. Bryan Abreu (2-2) took the loss as he allowed one run on one hit with a walk and no strikeouts in one inning of relief.

