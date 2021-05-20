City Intends to Sole/Source SS No. 21-48 for HVAC - Alterton EBT 1.3 Upgrade to Compass Ascent Large

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD A SOLE/SINGLE SOURCE PROCUREMENT. This is not a Request for Proposals and there is no solicitation available. The proposed contract action is for product or services for which the City intends to negotiate and award with only one contractor/vendor under the authority of and in accordance with Florida State Statute 287.057(5)(c). Any responses received as a result of this Notice of Intent shall be considered solely for the purpose of determining whether to conduct a competitive procurement. Responses will not be considered as proposals, bids, or quotes.