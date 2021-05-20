newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Commentary: A little-known police death in North Carolina

arcamax.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 8, 2018, during an annual folk music festival in Greensboro, North Carolina, a homeless man named Marcus Deon Smith was high and suffering a mental health crisis. He was wandering in and out of traffic and, according to body-worn camera footage and news reports, obviously having problems. Eight...

www.arcamax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Vaughan
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#University Police#Chicago Police#City Police#Slavery#The Ku Klux Klan#Anti Klan#Loyola University Chicago#The Progressive#Tribune News Service#Man#Police Custody#News Reports#Folk Music#City Officials#Marchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
NFLESPN

Police: Brother of Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen found dead in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The brother of a Chicago Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation on Sunday, authorities said. Tyrell Antar Cohen, brother of running back Tarik Cohen, is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Eric Curry.
Winston-salem, NCStamford Advocate

Police: Man killed in shootout with North Carolina officers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man found dead after a house fire and standoff with police died from a gunshot wound received during a shootout with officers, investigators in North Carolina said. The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Officer found that Edwin Castillo, 34, died from a gunshot wound, Winston-Salem police...
Lexington, NCMiddletown Press

Two charged in overdose death of North Carolina woman

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A man and a woman have been charged in the overdose death of a woman whose body was discovered last year in a wooded area behind a Walmart in North Carolina, police said. Lexington police said Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, Heather Michelle Everhart, 34, are each...
North Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Police: 2 dead in North Little Rock shooting

Officers are investigating a shooting that left two dead near the Arrowhead Estates Apartments on Monday, North Little Rock police said. Officers are investigating in the area of 4705 Augusta Circle, police said in a tweet. Two people are dead at the location, police said. [Video not showing up above?...
Durham, NClawofficer.com

North Carolina city can’t fill police officer vacancies

DURHAM, N.C. — The number of open positions for sworn officers in the Durham Police Department has hit a five-year high, forcing officers to work overtime to fill in the gaps. The unfilled vacancies have city officials and residents concerned, WRAL reported. Police Chief C.J. Davis told the Durham City...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Reason.com

North Carolina's Terrible Body Camera Law Blocks Important Information in a Controversial Police Shooting

When deputies in Pasquotank County, Tennessee, shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. while attempting to serve a drug warrant, the whole event was captured on body camera footage. So we should be able to see it and judge whether the deputies were in danger when they opened fire on Brown, who was behind the wheel of his car at the time of the April shooting. But thanks to North Carolina's extremely restrictive body camera laws, a judge is refusing to release the footage to the public and is even restricting how much Brown's family can see.
Pasquotank County, NChendersonville.com

How Does the SBI Investigate Police Shootings in North Carolina?

Written by Laura Lee and Jordan Wilkie, Carolina Public Press. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into why Pasquotank County sheriff’s officers fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21. Sheriff Tommy Wooten II asked the SBI to investigate. “It is customary that the State Bureau of Investigation...
Public HealthBladenJournal

FINALLY! North Carolina reopens

RALEIGH — Backed by new guidance from the CDC, and bowing to what most already do, Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen on Friday relaxed coronavirus mandates to include not wearing face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made its announcement on Thursday. The state of North...
Durham, NCnewsnationnow.com

North Carolina ‘DEFUND’ sign painted on street outside police headquarters defaced

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A sign calling for the Durham, North Carolina Police Department to be defunded – painted outside their headquarters – was defaced last weekend. The sign, which says “DEFUND” in massive, yellow block letters with an arrow pointing at police headquarters, had a blue line drawn across the middle and a blue heart with the words “Thank you” written inside it.
Animals13newsnow.com

Cicadas emerging in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cicadas are showing up in North Carolina as millions are expected to emerge across the eastern part of the U.S. "It's a natural phenomenon that doesn't occur anywhere else in the world," Clyde Sorenson, NC State Professor of Entomology, said. These critters are part of Brood X...
Pineville, NCWYFF4.com

Shootout between drivers in North Carolina leaves one injured, police say

One person was taken to the hospital after a shootout between drivers Thursday on a North Carolina highway, according to the Pineville Police Department. The scene unfolded around 9 a.m. in Pineville, North Carolina. (Video above: Other morning headlines) Officers said they got 911 calls about the situation that escalated...
Columbus County, NCWXII 12

Former North Carolina police chief indicted on 88 felony counts

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A former North Carolina police chief who resigned last month amid an investigation into missing evidence has been indicted on 88 felony counts, authorities announced Friday. William Anthony Spivey was indicted by a Columbus County grand jury Wednesday on charges including embezzlement, destruction of evidence, obstruction...
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.