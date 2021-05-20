Commentary: The unintended consequences of the American Families Plan

Mother’s Day. We must stop and appreciate our mothers. If we pause to think, “mothering” is basically committed, loving caretaking of a child. Anyone of any sex can mother – it’s not only the biological functions of gestation, birth and lactation that give us this ability. Given how daunting it is to bring a child into the world and take responsibility for doing one’s best to raise that child, mothering and parenting is an act of courage. That love – the love of a mother – has no sex, and someone of any sex can mother a child. We thank our mothers for loving us.