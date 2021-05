On the window of a barbecue restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a taped sign : “Due to lack of staff our inhouse will be closed until further notice.” Another sign on display at the restaurant reads, “We are short-staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore.” Over the past few weeks, several national and local news outlets have reported stories about businesses unable to reopen their doors due to the lack of job applicants. A Wall Street Journal report found that one of the reasons those surveyed gave for not returning to work was they were getting more money from unemployment programs. They also mentioned fear of contracting COVID and lack of child care.