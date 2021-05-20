newsbreak-logo
Science

Deciphering the spectral collapse in two-photon Rabi model

By C. F. Lo
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

In this communication, based upon a squeezed-state trial wave function, we have performed a simple variational study of the spectral collapse of the two-photon Rabi model. Our analysis indicates that the light-matter interaction and the spin-flipping effectively constitute two competing impacts upon the radiation mode. Whilst the former tries to decrease the radiation mode frequency, the latter may counteract or reinforce it, contingent upon the state of the atomic system. The light–matter interaction appears to dominate the frequency modulation as its coupling strength goes beyond the critical value, leading to the emergence of the spectral collapse. However, at the critical coupling the dominance of the light–matter interaction is not complete, and incomplete spectral collapse appears. The extent of incomplete spectral collapse is found to depend upon the energy difference between the two atomic levels as well.

WildlifeNature.com

The genome of Nautilus pompilius illuminates eye evolution and biomineralization

Nautilus is the sole surviving externally shelled cephalopod from the Palaeozoic. It is unique within cephalopod genealogy and critical to understanding the evolutionary novelties of cephalopods. Here, we present a complete Nautilus pompilius genome as a fundamental genomic reference on cephalopod innovations, such as the pinhole eye and biomineralization. Nautilus shows a compact, minimalist genome with few encoding genes and slow evolutionary rates in both non-coding and coding regions among known cephalopods. Importantly, multiple genomic innovations including gene losses, independent contraction and expansion of specific gene families and their associated regulatory networks likely moulded the evolution of the nautilus pinhole eye. The conserved molluscan biomineralization toolkit and lineage-specific repetitive low-complexity domains are essential to the construction of the nautilus shell. The nautilus genome constitutes a valuable resource for reconstructing the evolutionary scenarios and genomic innovations that shape the extant cephalopods.
ScienceNature.com

Two-photon GCaMP6f imaging of infrared neural stimulation evoked calcium signals in mouse cortical neurons in vivo

Infrared neural stimulation is a promising tool for stimulating the brain because it can be used to excite with high spatial precision without the need of delivering or inserting any exogenous agent into the tissue. Very few studies have explored its use in the brain, as most investigations have focused on sensory or motor nerve stimulation. Using intravital calcium imaging with the genetically encoded calcium indicator GCaMP6f, here we show that the application of infrared neural stimulation induces intracellular calcium signals in Layer 2/3 neurons in mouse cortex in vivo. The number of neurons exhibiting infrared-induced calcium response as well as the amplitude of those signals are shown to be both increasing with the energy density applied. By studying as well the spatial extent of the stimulation, we show that reproducibility of the stimulation is achieved mainly in the central part of the infrared beam path. Stimulating in vivo at such a degree of precision and without any exogenous chromophores enables multiple applications, from mapping the brain’s connectome to applications in systems neuroscience and the development of new therapeutic tools for investigating the pathological brain.
TechnologyNature.com

Ultralow contact resistance between semimetal and monolayer semiconductors

Advanced beyond-silicon electronic technology requires both channel materials and also ultralow-resistance contacts to be discovered1,2. Atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors have great potential for realizing high-performance electronic devices1,3. However, owing to metal-induced gap states (MIGS)4,5,6,7, energy barriers at the metal–semiconductor interface—which fundamentally lead to high contact resistance and poor current-delivery capability—have constrained the improvement of two-dimensional semiconductor transistors so far2,8,9. Here we report ohmic contact between semimetallic bismuth and semiconducting monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) where the MIGS are sufficiently suppressed and degenerate states in the TMD are spontaneously formed in contact with bismuth. Through this approach, we achieve zero Schottky barrier height, a contact resistance of 123 ohm micrometres and an on-state current density of 1,135 microamps per micrometre on monolayer MoS2; these two values are, to the best of our knowledge, the lowest and highest yet recorded, respectively. We also demonstrate that excellent ohmic contacts can be formed on various monolayer semiconductors, including MoS2, WS2 and WSe2. Our reported contact resistances are a substantial improvement for two-dimensional semiconductors, and approach the quantum limit. This technology unveils the potential of high-performance monolayer transistors that are on par with state-of-the-art three-dimensional semiconductors, enabling further device downscaling and extending Moore’s law.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the activation mechanism of autoinhibited RalF by integrated simulation and experimental approaches

RalF is an Arf GEF from Legionella pneumophilia, the bacterium that causes severe pneumonia. In its crystal structure, RalF is in the autoinhibited form. A large-scale domain motion is expected to lift the autoinhibition, the mechanism of which is still unknown. Since RalF is activated in the presence of the membrane, its active structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex could not have been determined experimentally. On the simulation side, it has been proven that classical Molecular Dynamics (MD) alone is not efficient enough to map motions of such amplitude and determine the active conformation of RalF. In this article, using Molecular Dynamics with excited Normal Modes (MDeNM) combined with previous experimental findings we were able to determine the active RalF structure and the structure of the RalF-Arf1 complex in the presence of the membrane, bridging the gap between experiments and simulation.
ScienceNature.com

Learning on knowledge graph dynamics provides an early warning of impactful research

The scientific ecosystem relies on citation-based metrics that provide only imperfect, inconsistent and easily manipulated measures of research quality. Here we describe DELPHI (Dynamic Early-warning by Learning to Predict High Impact), a framework that provides an early-warning signal for ‘impactful’ research by autonomously learning high-dimensional relationships among features calculated across time from the scientific literature. We prototype this framework and deduce its performance and scaling properties on time-structured publication graphs from 1980 to 2019 drawn from 42 biotechnology-related journals, including over 7.8 million individual nodes, 201 million relationships and 3.8 billion calculated metrics. We demonstrate the framework’s performance by correctly identifying 19/20 seminal biotechnologies from 1980 to 2014 via a blinded retrospective study and provide 50 research papers from 2018 that DELPHI predicts will be in the top 5% of time-rescaled node centrality in the future. We propose DELPHI as a tool to aid in the construction of diversified, impact-optimized funding portfolios.
ScienceNature.com

Generation and measurement of intense few-femtosecond superradiant extreme-ultraviolet free-electron laser pulses

Free-electron lasers producing ultrashort pulses with high peak power promise to extend ultrafast non-linear spectroscopic techniques into the extreme-ultraviolet–X-ray regime. Key aspects are the synchronization between pump and probe, and the control of the pulse properties (duration, intensity and coherence). Externally seeded free-electron lasers produce coherent pulses that can be synchronized with femtosecond accuracy. An important goal is to shorten the pulse duration, but the simple approach of shortening the seed is not sufficient because of the finite-gain bandwidth of the conversion process. An alternative is the amplification of a soliton in a multistage, superradiant cascade: here, we demonstrate the generation of few-femtosecond extreme-ultraviolet pulses, whose duration we measure by autocorrelation. We achieve pulses four times shorter, and with a higher peak power, than in the standard high-gain harmonic generation mode and we prove that the pulse duration matches the Fourier transform limit of the spectral intensity distribution.
PhysicsNature.com

Free electron to electride transition in dense liquid potassium

At high pressures, simple metals such as potassium have a rich phase diagram including an insulating electride phase in which electrons have a localized, anionic character. Measurements in the liquid phase have shown a transition between two states, but experimental challenges have prevented detailed thermodynamic measurements. Using potassium as an example, we present numerical evidence that the liquid–liquid transition is a continuous transformation from free electron to electride behaviour. We show that the transformation manifests in anomalous diffusivity, thermal expansion, speed of sound, coordination number, reflectivity and heat capacity across a wide range of pressures. The abnormalities stem from a significant change in the local electronic and ionic structure. Although primarily a pressure-induced phenomenon, there is also a thermal expansion anomaly. By establishing the electride nature of the high-pressure liquid phase, we resolve the long-standing mystery of how a liquid can be denser than a close-packed solid. Our work is relevant for high-pressure thermodynamic properties of all alkali metal liquids.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
ComputersNature.com

Anomalous resistive switching in memristors based on two-dimensional palladium diselenide using heterophase grain boundaries

The implementation of memristive synapses in neuromorphic computing is hindered by the limited reproducibility and high energy consumption of the switching behaviour of the devices. Typical filament-type memristors suffer, in particular, from temporal and spatial variation in the set voltage and resistance states due to stochastic filament formation. Here, we report memristors based on two-dimensional pentagonal palladium diselenide (PdSe2) that can exhibit anomalous resistive switching behaviour with two interchangeable reset modes: total reset and quasi-reset. Heterophase grain boundaries are formed in the PdSe2 via local phase transitions induced by electron-beam irradiation, which leads to residual filaments along the grain boundaries that can guide the formation of conductive filaments. When operated in the quasi-reset mode, the memristors show a sixfold improvement in switching variation compared with devices operating in the total-reset mode, as well as a low set voltage (0.6 V), long retention times and programmable multilevel resistance states. We also show that the devices can emulate synaptic plasticity and that multipattern memorization can be implemented using a crossbar array architecture.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrochemical ammonia synthesis via nitrate reduction on Fe single atom catalyst

Electrochemically converting nitrate, a widespread water pollutant, back to valuable ammonia is a green and delocalized route for ammonia synthesis, and can be an appealing and supplementary alternative to the Haber-Bosch process. However, as there are other nitrate reduction pathways present, selectively guiding the reaction pathway towards ammonia is currently challenged by the lack of efficient catalysts. Here we report a selective and active nitrate reduction to ammonia on Fe single atom catalyst, with a maximal ammonia Faradaic efficiency of ~ 75% and a yield rate of up to ~ 20,000 μg h−1 mgcat.−1 (0.46 mmol h−1 cm−2). Our Fe single atom catalyst can effectively prevent the N-N coupling step required for N2 due to the lack of neighboring metal sites, promoting ammonia product selectivity. Density functional theory calculations reveal the reaction mechanisms and the potential limiting steps for nitrate reduction on atomically dispersed Fe sites.
ChemistryNature.com

Ionic gate spectroscopy of 2D semiconductors

Reliable and precise measurements of the relative energy of band edges in 2D semiconductors are needed to determine band gaps and band offsets, as well as to establish the band diagram of devices and heterostructures. However, commonly employed techniques such as optical studies and scanning tunnelling microscopy need to be accompanied by modelling for quantitative results. Over the last decade, ionic gate spectroscopy has emerged as a technique that can quantitatively determine the relative alignment of band edges of 2D semiconductors directly from transport measurements. The technique relies on the extremely large geometrical capacitance of ionic gated devices that, under suitable conditions, enables a change in gate voltage to be directly related to a shift in chemical potential. Here, we present an overview of ionic gate spectroscopy and illustrate its relevance with applications to different 2D semiconductors and their heterostructures.
ScienceNature.com

Predictive control of aerial swarms in cluttered environments

Classical models of aerial swarms often describe global coordinated motion as the combination of local interactions that happen at the individual level. Mathematically, these interactions are represented with potential fields. Despite their explanatory success, these models fail to guarantee rapid and safe collective motion when applied to aerial robotic swarms flying in cluttered environments of the real world, such as forests and urban areas. Moreover, these models necessitate a tight coupling with the deployment scenarios to induce consistent swarm behaviours. Here, we propose a predictive model that incorporates the local principles of potential field models in an objective function and optimizes those principles under the knowledge of the agents’ dynamics and environment. We show that our approach improves the speed, order and safety of the swarm, it is independent of the environment layout and is scalable in the swarm speed and inter-agent distance. Our model is validated with a swarm of five quadrotors that can successfully navigate in a real-world indoor environment populated with obstacles.
Sciencearxiv.org

Non-Markovian wave-function collapse models are Bohmian-like theories in disguise

Spontaneous collapse models models and Bohmian mechanics are two different solutions to the measurement problem plaguing orthodox quantum mechanics. They have a priori nothing in common. At a formal level, collapse models add a non-linear noise term to the Schrödinger equation, and extract definite measurement outcomes either from the wave function (e.g. mass density ontology) or the noise itself (flash ontology). Bohmian mechanics keeps the Schrödinger equation intact but uses the wave function to guide particles (or fields), which comprise the primitive ontology. Collapse models modify the predictions of orthodox quantum mechanics, whilst Bohmian mechanics can be argued to reproduce them. However, it turns out that collapse models and their primitive ontology can be exactly recast as Bohmian theories. More precisely, considering (i) a system described by a non-Markovian collapse model, and (ii) an extended system where a carefully tailored bath is added and described by Bohmian mechanics, the stochastic wave-function of the collapse model is exactly the wave-function of the original system conditioned on the Bohmian particle positions of the bath. Further, the noise driving the collapse model is a linear functional of the Bohmian positions. The randomness that seems progressively revealed in the collapse models lies entirely in the initial conditions in the Bohmian-like theory. Our construction of the appropriate bath is not trivial and exploits an old result from the theory of open quantum systems. This reformulation of collapse models as Bohmian theories brings to the fore the question of whether there exists `unromantic' realist interpretations of quantum theory that cannot ultimately be rewritten this way, with some guiding law. It also points to important foundational differences between `true' (Markovian) collapse models and non-Markovian models.
Sciencearxiv.org

SCAU: Modeling spectral causality for multivariate time series with applications to electroencephalograms

Electroencephalograms (EEG) are noninvasive measurement signals of electrical neuronal activity in the brain. One of the current major statistical challenges is formally measuring functional dependency between those complex signals. This paper, proposes the spectral causality model (SCAU), a robust linear model, under a causality paradigm, to reflect inter- and intra-frequency modulation effects that cannot be identifiable using other methods. SCAU inference is conducted with three main steps: (a) signal decomposition into frequency bins, (b) intermediate spectral band mapping, and (c) dependency modeling through frequency-specific autoregressive models (VAR). We apply SCAU to study complex dependencies during visual and lexical fluency tasks (word generation and visual fixation) in 26 participants' EEGs. We compared the connectivity networks estimated using SCAU with respect to a VAR model. SCAU networks show a clear contrast for both stimuli while the magnitude links also denoted a low variance in comparison with the VAR networks. Furthermore, SCAU dependency connections not only were consistent with findings in the neuroscience literature, but it also provided further evidence on the directionality of the spatio-spectral dependencies such as the delta-originated and theta-induced links in the fronto-temporal brain network.
ScienceNature.com

Burst-dependent synaptic plasticity can coordinate learning in hierarchical circuits

Synaptic plasticity is believed to be a key physiological mechanism for learning. It is well established that it depends on pre- and postsynaptic activity. However, models that rely solely on pre- and postsynaptic activity for synaptic changes have, so far, not been able to account for learning complex tasks that demand credit assignment in hierarchical networks. Here we show that if synaptic plasticity is regulated by high-frequency bursts of spikes, then pyramidal neurons higher in a hierarchical circuit can coordinate the plasticity of lower-level connections. Using simulations and mathematical analyses, we demonstrate that, when paired with short-term synaptic dynamics, regenerative activity in the apical dendrites and synaptic plasticity in feedback pathways, a burst-dependent learning rule can solve challenging tasks that require deep network architectures. Our results demonstrate that well-known properties of dendrites, synapses and synaptic plasticity are sufficient to enable sophisticated learning in hierarchical circuits.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Capturing light from a single photon

(Nanowerk News) An international team of scientists from Raytheon BBN Technologies, MIT, Harvard University, Pohang University of Science and Technology, ICFO with the participation of researcher Prof. Dima Efetov, and the Japanese NIMS, have developed a new way to detect a single photon, or particle of light – an achievement of much interest for applications in the field of sensors, communications and exponentially more powerful quantum computer processors.
AstronomyEos

The Promise of Spaceborne High Spectral Resolution Lidar

Remote detection of backscatter, extinction, and the lidar ratio from aerosols and clouds provides important understanding of the impacts of pollution, such as smoke, on the climate system. Spaceborne high spectral resolution lidar (HSRL), or similar observations, have been a decades-long goal of the scientific community. Baars et al. [2021] present first results from the Atmospheric Laser Doppler Instrument (ALADIN) HSR Doppler lidar onboard the Aeolus satellite, through detection of a smoke plume transported from California to over central Europe. While these should be considered preliminary results, they demonstrate the long-awaited potential of spaceborne HSRL and hopefully signal that more routine measurements of this sort are in the near future. Further refinement of ALADIN analysis methods and longer-term measurements will ultimately have major impacts on models via data assimilation as well as provide a new view of global aerosols.
EngineeringPhys.org

Researchers in Sweden develop light emitter for quantum circuits

The promise of a quantum internet depends on the complexities of harnessing light to transmit quantum information over fiber optic networks. A potential step forward was reported today by researchers in Sweden who developed integrated chips that can generate light particles on demand and without the need for extreme refrigeration.
ScienceEurekAlert

Mechanism deciphered: How organic acids are formed in the atmosphere

The acidity of the atmosphere is increasingly determined by carbon dioxide and organic acids such as formic acid. The second of these contribute to the formation of aerosol particles as a precursor of raindrops and therefore impact the growth of clouds and pH of rainwater. In previous atmospheric chemistry models of acid formation, formic acid tended to play a small role. The chemical processes behind its formation were not well understood. An international team of researchers under the aegis of Forschungszentrum Jülich has now succeeded in filling this gap and deciphering the dominant mechanism in the formation of formic acid. This makes it possible to further refine atmosphere and climate models. The results of the study have now been published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature.
ScienceIFLScience

Macroscopic Quantum Entanglement Reveals A Loophole In The Uncertainty Principle

Physicists have demonstrated a way to get around Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle, one of the central discoveries of 20th century physics. To achieve this they entangled two small – but nevertheless macroscopic – vibrating drums, a remarkable advance in itself. The uncertainty principle states that it is impossible to know the...