Clinical characterization of respiratory large droplet production during common airway procedures using high-speed imaging
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of healthcare workers have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, there remains little knowledge regarding large droplet dissemination during airway management procedures in real life settings. 12 different airway management procedures were investigated during routine clinical care. A high-speed video camera (1000 frames/second) was for imaging. Quantitative droplet characteristics as size, distance traveled, and velocity were computed. Droplets were detected in 8/12 procedures. The droplet trajectories could be divided into two distinctive patterns (type 1/2). Type 1 represented a ballistic trajectory with higher speed large droplets whereas type 2 represented a random trajectory of slower particles that persisted longer in air. The use of tracheal cannula filters reduced the amount of droplets. Respiratory droplet patterns generated during airway management procedures follow two distinctive trajectories based on the influence of aerodynamic forces. Speaking and coughing produce more droplets than non-invasive ventilation therapy confirming these behaviors as exposure risks. Even large droplets may exhibit patterns resembling the fluid dynamics smaller airborne aerosols that follow the airflow convectively and may place the healthcare provider at risk.www.nature.com