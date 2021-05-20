Clinical characterization of respiratory large droplet production during common airway procedures using high-speed imaging

Adverse effects can occur owing to anorexia, which can reduce treatment compliance and worsen the patients overall condition. One such side effect, namely drug-induced taste and smell disorders, reduces patients quality of life. Although antibiotics can cause taste and smell disorders, a few studies have examined antibiotic-induced taste and smell disorders. Therefore, this study comprehensively analyzed the relationship between taste and smell disorders and antibiotic usage. The side effects of antibiotics were investigated using the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System database (FAERS). The reporting odds ratios between the listed drugs and taste and smell disorders P values were comprehensively calculated. Adjusted odds ratios were calculated to account for patient background. Furthermore, to clarify the feature of this adverse effect, shape parameters indicating the expression pattern were calculated. Signals that induced taste and smell disorders were detected for six antibiotics, including drugs for which this event is not described in the package insert in Japan. Multiple logistic regression analysis suggested an association of taste and smell disorders with gender, hypertension, mental disorder, and cancer. The median time to onset of antibiotic-induced taste and smell disorders was 2–5 days. Six antibiotics could be analyzed, and four of these drugs matched those with detected signals. Our study supported previous findings on gender and age. Furthermore, antibiotic-induced taste and smell disorders are likely to develop in the early stage of treatment. For these reasons, it is important to remember the risk of developing of taste and smell disorders when administering antibiotics. In addition, it is recommended that the patient be monitored carefully for at least 1 week before initiating treatment, and the patients course should be followed for at least 2 months.