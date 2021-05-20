newsbreak-logo
Clinical characterization of respiratory large droplet production during common airway procedures using high-speed imaging

By S. K. Mueller, R. Veltrup, B. Jakubaß, S. Kniesburges, M. J. Huebner, J. S. Kempfle, S. Dittrich, H. Iro, M. Döllinger
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of healthcare workers have been infected with SARS-CoV-2. However, there remains little knowledge regarding large droplet dissemination during airway management procedures in real life settings. 12 different airway management procedures were investigated during routine clinical care. A high-speed video camera (1000 frames/second) was for imaging. Quantitative droplet characteristics as size, distance traveled, and velocity were computed. Droplets were detected in 8/12 procedures. The droplet trajectories could be divided into two distinctive patterns (type 1/2). Type 1 represented a ballistic trajectory with higher speed large droplets whereas type 2 represented a random trajectory of slower particles that persisted longer in air. The use of tracheal cannula filters reduced the amount of droplets. Respiratory droplet patterns generated during airway management procedures follow two distinctive trajectories based on the influence of aerodynamic forces. Speaking and coughing produce more droplets than non-invasive ventilation therapy confirming these behaviors as exposure risks. Even large droplets may exhibit patterns resembling the fluid dynamics smaller airborne aerosols that follow the airflow convectively and may place the healthcare provider at risk.

ScienceNature.com

Ubiquitous atmospheric production of organic acids mediated by cloud droplets

Atmospheric acidity is increasingly determined by carbon dioxide and organic acids1,2,3. Among the latter, formic acid facilitates the nucleation of cloud droplets4 and contributes to the acidity of clouds and rainwater1,5. At present, chemistry–climate models greatly underestimate the atmospheric burden of formic acid, because key processes related to its sources and sinks remain poorly understood2,6,7,8,9. Here we present atmospheric chamber experiments that show that formaldehyde is efficiently converted to gaseous formic acid via a multiphase pathway that involves its hydrated form, methanediol. In warm cloud droplets, methanediol undergoes fast outgassing but slow dehydration. Using a chemistry–climate model, we estimate that the gas-phase oxidation of methanediol produces up to four times more formic acid than all other known chemical sources combined. Our findings reconcile model predictions and measurements of formic acid abundance. The additional formic acid burden increases atmospheric acidity by reducing the pH of clouds and rainwater by up to 0.3. The diol mechanism presented here probably applies to other aldehydes and may help to explain the high atmospheric levels of other organic acids that affect aerosol growth and cloud evolution.
ScienceNature.com

Stray light characterization with ultrafast time-of-flight imaging

Understanding stray light (SL) is a crucial aspect in the development of high-end optical instruments, for instance space telescopes. As it drives image quality, SL must be controlled by design and characterized experimentally. However, conventional SL characterization methods are limited as they do not provide information on its origins. The problem is complex due to the diversity of light interaction processes with surfaces, creating various SL contributors. Therefore, when SL level is higher than expected, it can be difficult to determine how to improve the system. We demonstrate a new approach, ultrafast time-of-flight SL characterization, where a pulsed laser source and a streak camera are used to record individually SL contributors which travel with a specific optical path length. Furthermore, the optical path length offers a means of identification to determine its origin. We demonstrate this method in an imaging system, measuring and identifying individual ghosts and scattering components. We then show how it can be used to reverse-engineer the instrument SL origins.
HealthNature.com

Evaluation of antibiotic-induced taste and smell disorders using the FDA adverse event reporting system database

Adverse effects can occur owing to anorexia, which can reduce treatment compliance and worsen the patients overall condition. One such side effect, namely drug-induced taste and smell disorders, reduces patients quality of life. Although antibiotics can cause taste and smell disorders, a few studies have examined antibiotic-induced taste and smell disorders. Therefore, this study comprehensively analyzed the relationship between taste and smell disorders and antibiotic usage. The side effects of antibiotics were investigated using the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System database (FAERS). The reporting odds ratios between the listed drugs and taste and smell disorders P values were comprehensively calculated. Adjusted odds ratios were calculated to account for patient background. Furthermore, to clarify the feature of this adverse effect, shape parameters indicating the expression pattern were calculated. Signals that induced taste and smell disorders were detected for six antibiotics, including drugs for which this event is not described in the package insert in Japan. Multiple logistic regression analysis suggested an association of taste and smell disorders with gender, hypertension, mental disorder, and cancer. The median time to onset of antibiotic-induced taste and smell disorders was 2–5 days. Six antibiotics could be analyzed, and four of these drugs matched those with detected signals. Our study supported previous findings on gender and age. Furthermore, antibiotic-induced taste and smell disorders are likely to develop in the early stage of treatment. For these reasons, it is important to remember the risk of developing of taste and smell disorders when administering antibiotics. In addition, it is recommended that the patient be monitored carefully for at least 1 week before initiating treatment, and the patients course should be followed for at least 2 months.
WildlifeNature.com

Physiological and transcriptomic analyses characterized high temperature stress response mechanisms in Sorbus pohuashanensis

Sorbus pohuashanensis (Hance) Hedl. is a Chinese native alpine tree species, but the problem of introducing S. pohuashanensis to low altitude areas has not been solved. In this study, we aimed to explore the molecular regulatory network of S. pohuashanensis in response to high-temperature stress using RNA-Sequencing technology and physiological and biochemical determination. Based on transcriptomic data, we obtained 1221 genes (752 up-regulated and 469 down-regulated) that were differentially expressed during 8 h 43℃ treatment and candidate genes were related to calcium signaling pathway, plant hormone signal transduction, heat shock factors, chaperones, ubiquitin mediated proteolysis, cell wall modification, ROS scavenging enzymes, detoxification and energy metabolism. The analysis of high temperature response at the physiological level and biochemical level were performed. The chlorophyll fluorescence parameters of leaf cells decreased, the content of osmotic regulators increased, and the activity of ROS scavenging enzymes decreased. The molecular regulatory network of S. pohuashanensis in response to high-temperature stress was preliminarily revealed in this study, which provides fundamental information improving introducing methods and discovering heat-tolerant genes involved in high-temperature stress in this species and provides a reference for other plants of the genus Sorbus.
CancerNature.com

Use of omeprazole, the proton pump inhibitor, as a potential therapy for the capecitabine-induced hand-foot syndrome

Hand-foot syndrome (HFS), also known as palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE), is a major side effect of capecitabine. Although the pathogenesis of HFS remains unknown, some studies suggested a potential involvement of inflammation in its pathogenesis. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been reported to have anti-inflammatory effects. In this study, we investigated the ameliorative effects of omeprazole, a PPI on capecitabine-related HFS in mice model, and a real-world database. Repeated administration of capecitabine (200 mg/kg, p.o., five times a week for 3 weeks) increased fluid content, redness, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α substance of the mice hind paw. Co-administration of omeprazole (20 mg/kg, p.o., at the same schedule) significantly inhibited these changes induced by capecitabine. Moreover, based on the clinical database analysis of the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System, the group that has used any PPIs had a lower reporting rate of capecitabine-related PPE than the group that has not used any PPIs. (6.25% vs. 8.31%, p < 0.0001, reporting odds ratio (ROR) 0.74, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.65–0.83). Our results suggest that omeprazole may be a potential prophylactic agent for capecitabine-induced HFS.
CancerNature.com

12-Hydroxyeicosapentaenoic acid inhibits foam cell formation and ameliorates high-fat diet-induced pathology of atherosclerosis in mice

Atherosclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease associated with macrophage aggregate and transformation into foam cells. In this study, we sought to investigate the impact of dietary intake of ω3 fatty acid on the development of atherosclerosis, and demonstrate the mechanism of action by identifying anti-inflammatory lipid metabolite. Mice were exposed to a high-fat diet (HFD) supplemented with either conventional soybean oil or α-linolenic acid-rich linseed oil. We found that as mice became obese they also showed increased pulsatility and resistive indexes in the common carotid artery. In sharp contrast, the addition of linseed oil to the HFD improved pulsatility and resistive indexes without affecting weight gain. Histological analysis revealed that dietary linseed oil inhibited foam cell formation in the aortic valve. Lipidomic analysis demonstrated a particularly marked increase in the eicosapentaenoic acid-derived metabolite 12-hydroxyeicosapentaenoic acid (12-HEPE) in the serum from mice fed with linseed oil. When we gave 12-HEPE to mice with HFD, the pulsatility and resistive indexes was improved. Indeed, 12-HEPE inhibited the foamy transformation of macrophages in a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR)γ-dependent manner. These results demonstrate that the 12-HEPE-PPARγ axis ameliorates the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis by inhibiting foam cell formation.
CancerNature.com

Distinct composition and metabolic functions of human gut microbiota are associated with cachexia in lung cancer patients

Cachexia is associated with decreased survival in cancer patients and has a prevalence of up to 80%. The etiology of cachexia is poorly understood, and limited treatment options exist. Here, we investigated the role of the human gut microbiome in cachexia by integrating shotgun metagenomics and plasma metabolomics of 31 lung cancer patients. The cachexia group showed significant differences in the gut microbial composition, functional pathways of the metagenome, and the related plasma metabolites compared to non-cachectic patients. Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), methylhistamine, and vitamins were significantly depleted in the plasma of cachexia patients, which was also reflected in the depletion of relevant gut microbiota functional pathways. The enrichment of BCAAs and 3-oxocholic acid in non-cachectic patients were positively correlated with gut microbial species Prevotella copri and Lactobacillus gasseri, respectively. Furthermore, the gut microbiota capacity for lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis was significantly enriched in cachectic patients. The involvement of the gut microbiome in cachexia was further observed in a high-performance machine learning model using solely gut microbial features. Our study demonstrates the links between cachectic host metabolism and specific gut microbial species and functions in a clinical setting, suggesting that the gut microbiota could have an influence on cachexia with possible therapeutic applications.
WorldNature.com

Iceland screens, treats, or prevents multiple myeloma (iStopMM): a population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and randomized controlled trial of follow-up strategies

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) precedes multiple myeloma (MM). Population-based screening for MGUS could identify candidates for early treatment in MM. Here we describe the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM), the first population-based screening study for MGUS including a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. Icelandic residents born before 1976 were offered participation. Blood samples are collected alongside blood sampling in the Icelandic healthcare system. Participants with MGUS are randomized to three study arms. Arm 1 is not contacted, arm 2 follows current guidelines, and arm 3 follows a more intensive strategy. Participants who progress are offered early treatment. Samples are collected longitudinally from arms 2 and 3 for the study biobank. All participants repeatedly answer questionnaires on various exposures and outcomes including quality of life and psychiatric health. National registries on health are cross-linked to all participants. Of the 148,704 individuals in the target population, 80 759 (54.3%) provided informed consent for participation. With a very high participation rate, the data from the iStopMM study will answer important questions on MGUS, including potentials harms and benefits of screening. The study can lead to a paradigm shift in MM therapy towards screening and early therapy.
GoogleNature.com

Direct contribution of skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors to bone repair

Bone regenerates by activation of tissue resident stem/progenitor cells, formation of a fibrous callus followed by deposition of cartilage and bone matrices. Here, we show that mesenchymal progenitors residing in skeletal muscle adjacent to bone mediate the initial fibrotic response to bone injury and also participate in cartilage and bone formation. Combined lineage and single-cell RNA sequencing analyses reveal that skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors adopt a fibrogenic fate before they engage in chondrogenesis after fracture. In polytrauma, where bone and skeletal muscle are injured, skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors exhibit altered fibrogenesis and chondrogenesis. This leads to impaired bone healing, which is due to accumulation of fibrotic tissue originating from skeletal muscle and can be corrected by the anti-fibrotic agent Imatinib. These results elucidate the central role of skeletal muscle in bone regeneration and provide evidence that skeletal muscle can be targeted to prevent persistent callus fibrosis and improve bone healing after musculoskeletal trauma.
HealthNature.com

Yap regulates skeletal muscle fatty acid oxidation and adiposity in metabolic disease

Obesity is a major risk factor underlying the development of metabolic disease and a growing public health concern globally. Strategies to promote skeletal muscle metabolism can be effective to limit the progression of metabolic disease. Here, we demonstrate that the levels of the Hippo pathway transcriptional co-activator YAP are decreased in muscle biopsies from obese, insulin-resistant humans and mice. Targeted disruption of Yap in adult skeletal muscle resulted in incomplete oxidation of fatty acids and lipotoxicity. Integrated ‘omics analysis from isolated adult muscle nuclei revealed that Yap regulates a transcriptional profile associated with metabolic substrate utilisation. In line with these findings, increasing Yap abundance in the striated muscle of obese (db/db) mice enhanced energy expenditure and attenuated adiposity. Our results demonstrate a vital role for Yap as a mediator of skeletal muscle metabolism. Strategies to enhance Yap activity in skeletal muscle warrant consideration as part of comprehensive approaches to treat metabolic disease.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody neutralizes all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Researchers in Canada and the United States have identified a monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent responsible for the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVIdD-19) pandemic. “LY-CoV1404 is a potent SARS-CoV-2-binding antibody that neutralizes all known variants of concern,” says...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Highly efficient immune response in asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 patients

Researchers in Singapore have investigated the role of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies and T-cells in asymptomatic individuals suffering from COVID-19. They found that, contrary to some initial hypotheses, asymptomatic individuals mount an adaptive immune response on par with symptomatic individuals, demonstrating that T cell response does not appear to be correlated with symptom severity.
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced differentiation of functional human T cells in NSGW41 mice with tissue-specific expression of human interleukin-7

Humanized mouse models have become increasingly valuable tools to study human hematopoiesis and infectious diseases. However, human T-cell differentiation remains inefficient. We generated mice expressing human interleukin-7 (IL-7), a critical growth and survival factor for T cells, under the control of murine IL-7 regulatory elements. After transfer of human cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, transgenic mice on the NSGW41 background, termed NSGW41hIL7, showed elevated and prolonged human cellularity in the thymus while maintaining physiological ratios of thymocyte subsets. As a consequence, numbers of functional human T cells in the periphery were increased without evidence for pathological lymphoproliferation or aberrant expansion of effector or memory-like T cells. We conclude that the novel NSGW41hIL7 strain represents an optimized mouse model for humanization to better understand human T-cell differentiation in vivo and to generate a human immune system with a better approximation of human lymphocyte ratios.
HealthNature.com

Advantages of robotic assistance over a manual approach in simulated subretinal injections and its relevance for gene therapy

Subretinal injection is a method for gene delivery to treat genetic diseases of the photoreceptors and retinal pigment epithelium. A reflux-free subretinal injection is important to allow effective, safe, and cost-effective gene therapy to the retina. We report on a comparison between manual and robotic assistance in simulated subretinal injections using an artificial retina model. Nine surgeons carried out the procedure with and without the Preceyes Surgical System, using an OPMI Lumera 700 Zeiss surgical microscope equipped with intra-operative optical coherence tomography. Success in creating a bleb without reflux, injection duration, drift, tremor, and increase in the diameter of the puncture hole were analyzed. Robotic assistance improved drift (median 16 vs 212 µm), tremor (median 1 vs 18 µm), enlargement of the retinal hole, and allowed for prolonged injection times (median 52 vs 29 sec). Robotic assistance allowed higher rate of bleb formation (8/9 vs 4/9 attempts) with a moderate reduction in reflux (7/9 vs 8/9 attempts) in this artificial model. Robotic assistance can significantly contribute to subretinal injections and provide quantifiable parameters in assessing surgical and clinical success of novel retinal gene therapies.
ScienceBloomberg

Covid Is Airborne, Scientists Say. Now Authorities Think So, Too

We're tracking the latest on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Sign up here for our daily newsletter on what you need to know. A quiet revolution has permeated global health circles. Authorities have come to accept what many researchers have argued for over a year: The coronavirus can spread through the air.
TravelPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Indian variant and travel bans: COVID-19 warnings should be rooted in science, not anti-South Asian racism

At the end of April, the Canadian government implemented a month-long travel ban to and from India and Pakistan due to COVID-19 crises both countries face and a new strain of the virus linked to India. The travel bans and new mutations have exacerbated the animosity South Asians have faced as a result of being singled out for COVID-19 outbreaks.
Pharmaceuticalseminetra.com

Covid-19 news: Antibody levels could help predict vaccine efficacy

Antibody levels could help predict the level of protection a person has to covid-19 following vaccination or after natural infection. A person’s levels of neutralising antibodies following covid-19 vaccination or natural infection could help predict their level of immune protection, a study suggests. Neutralising antibodies are able to successfully bind to a virus, reducing its ability to infect other cells. David Khoury at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, and colleagues analysed data from seven covid-19 vaccine studies and one study of people who had been infected with the coronavirus and recovered. Using data on immune responses and observed protection from symptomatic coronavirus infection, the researchers modelled the relationship between neutralising antibody levels and protection from disease. The team found that neutralising antibody levels were highly predictive of immune protection, and could be used to predict the efficacy of a different covid-19 vaccine.
ScienceMedical News Today

Researchers identify nanobodies that may block SARS-CoV-2

In laboratory experiments, Australian researchers have recently identified nanobodies that block the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s connection to cells, preventing it from entering the cells. These nanobodies may eventually provide an alternative to conventional antibody treatments for COVID-19. The researchers identified a nanobody that recognized the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including emerging global variants.