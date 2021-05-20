newsbreak-logo
Predictive value of pre-arrest albumin level with GO-FAR score in patients with in-hospital cardiac arrest

By Seok-In Hong, Youn-Jung Kim, Yeon Joo Cho, Jin Won Huh, Sang-Bum Hong, Won Young Kim
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

We investigated whether combining the pre-arrest serum albumin level could improve the performance of the Good Outcome Following Attempted Resuscitation (GO-FAR) score for predicting neurologic outcomes in in-hospital cardiac arrest patients. Adult patients who were admitted to a tertiary care hospital between 2013 and 2017 were assessed. Their pre-arrest serum albumin levels were measured within 24 h before the cardiac arrest. According to albumin levels, the patients were divided into quartiles and were assigned 1, 0, 0, and, − 2 points. Patients were allocated to the derivation (n = 419) and validation (n = 444) cohorts. The proportion of favorable outcome increased in a stepwise manner across increasing quartiles (p for trend < 0.018). Area under receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of the albumin-added model was significantly higher than that of the original GO-FAR model (0.848 vs. 0.839; p = 0.033). The results were consistent in the validation cohort (AUROC 0.799 vs. 0.791; p = 0.034). Net reclassification indices of the albumin-added model were 0.059 (95% confidence interval [CI] − 0.037 to 0.094) and 0.072 (95% CI 0.013–0.132) in the derivation and validation cohorts, respectively. An improvement in predictive performance was found by adding the ordinal scale of pre-arrest albumin levels to the original GO-FAR score.

Persistence of uncontrolled hypertension post-cardiac rehabilitation in stable coronary patients

In stable coronary heart disease, uncontrolled risk factors are strongly associated with incident myocardial infarction. We analysed the management of hypertension in 746 stable coronary patients recruited between 2005 and 2015 in a single-centre prospective study. Risk factors and pharmacological treatments were documented prior to and immediately after cardiac rehabilitation, and 1 year later. One year post-cardiac rehabilitation, all cardiovascular risk factors were significantly better controlled with the notable exception of hypertension: blood pressure (BP) <140/90 mmHg in 60% of the total population vs 49% (N = 450) of hypertensive patients (20% or 10%, according to the ACC/AHA 2017 or ESH/ESC guidelines, respectively). Of those who had achieved normotension by the end of cardiac rehabilitation, 42% had uncontrolled hypertension again 1 year later; in addition, body weight had increased, while physical activity and antihypertensive drug use had dropped (differences between controlled or uncontrolled hypertension at 1 year post-cardiac rehabilitation, NS). Three factors were correlated with BP elevations: discontinuation of betablockade: +7.9 mmHg; age >65 years: +6.2 mmHg; diabetes mellitus: +7.6 mmHg. Only 48% hypertensive patients were on guideline-recommended antihypertensive polytherapy. Although 28% were still hypertensive post-cardiac rehabilitation, and hypertension remained uncontrolled in 70% 1 year later, 61% antihypertensive prescriptions were not adjusted post-cardiac rehabilitation. One year post-cardiac rehabilitation, hypertension was the only cardiovascular risk factor that had not improved. This can be attributed to three main reasons, all associated with BP elevations: precipitous reduction in betablockade, physicians’ inertia when faced with uncontrolled hypertension and lack of adherence to international guidelines.
Relationship between markers of inflammation and hemodynamic stress and death in patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest

Biomarkers that reflect hemodynamic stress, inflammation, extracellular matrix remodeling, angiogenesis, and endothelial dysfunction may improve risk stratification and add valuable pathobiological insight in patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). In total, 120 patients with OHCA who survived at least 48 h after return of spontaneous circulation were consecutively included in the present analysis. Concentrations of 30 biomarkers were measured simultaneously using a multi-panel biomarker assay. Cox regression models were adjusted for age, sex, estimated glomerular filtration rate, lactate concentration, bystander resuscitation, initial cardiac rhythm, and type of targeted temperature management. Overall, 57 patients (47.5%) had a favorable neurological outcome (Cerebral Performance Category ≤ 2) at 30 days, while palliative care was initiated in 49 patients (40.8%), and 52 patients (43.3%) died. After correction for multiple testing with Bonferroni-Holm, 8 biomarkers (including Angiopoietin-2, Procalcitonin, Resistin, IL-4Rα, MMP-8, TNFα, Renin, and IL-1α) were significantly associated with all-cause death. After multivariable adjustment, only angiopoietin-2 (Adjusted (Adj) hazard ratio (HR) per 1-unit increase in standardized biomarker concentrations 1.52 (95% CI 1.16–1.99)) and renin (Adj HR 1.32 (95% CI 1.06–1.65) remained independently associated with an increased risk of death. The discriminatory performance indicated good performance for angiopoietin-2 (area under the curve (AUC): 0.75 (95% CI 0.66–0.75) and was significantly higher (P = 0.011) as compared with renin (AUC: 0.60, 95% CI 0.50–0.60). In conclusion, angiopoietin-2 was significantly associated with all-cause mortality in patients with OHCA who survived the first 48 h and may prove to be useful for risk stratification of these patients.
You're more likely to survive cardiac arrest in Denmark thanks to an app

One of the biggest challenges to overcoming fatalities from cardiac arrest is actually reaching patients in those first few minutes after a collapse. The difference between five minutes and 10 can significantly alter the odds of survival, or of long-term repercussions. But most cardiac arrests happen in a home, and it can take ambulances too long to get to those afflicted.
Stable to improved cardiac and pulmonary function in children with high-risk sickle cell disease following haploidentical stem cell transplantation

Children with sickle cell disease (SCD) are at high-risk of progressive, chronic pulmonary and cardiac dysfunction. In this prospective multicenter Phase II trial of myeloimmunoablative conditioning followed by haploidentical stem cell transplantation in children with high-risk SCD, 19 patients, 2.0–21.0 years of age, were enrolled with one or more of the following: history of (1) overt stroke; (2) silent stroke; (3) elevated transcranial Doppler velocity; (4) multiple vaso-occlusive crises; and/or (5) two or more acute chest syndromes and received haploidentical transplants from 18 parental donors. Cardiac and pulmonary centralized cores were established. Pulmonary function results were expressed as percent of the median of healthy reference cohorts, matched for age, sex, height and race. At 2 years, pulmonary functions including forced expiratory volume (FEV), FEV1/ forced vital capacity (FVC), total lung capacity (TLC), diffusing capacity of lung for carbon monoxide (DLCO) were stable to improved compared to baseline values. Importantly, specific airway conductance was significantly improved at 2 years (p < 0.004). Left ventricular systolic function (fractional shortening) and tricuspid regurgitant velocity were stable at 2 years. These results demonstrate that haploidentical stem cell transplantation can stabilize or improve cardiopulmonary function in patients with SCD.
Admission C-reactive protein concentrations are associated with unfavourable neurological outcome after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest

Whether admission C-reactive protein (aCRP) concentrations are associated with neurological outcome after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) is controversial. Based on established kinetics of CRP, we hypothesized that aCRP may reflect the pre-arrest state of health and investigated associations with neurological outcome. Prospectively collected data from the Vienna Clinical Cardiac Arrest Registry of the Department of Emergency Medicine were analysed. Adults (≥ 18 years) who suffered a non-traumatic OHCA between January 2013 and December 2018, without return of spontaneous circulation or extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation therapy were eligible. The primary endpoint was a composite of unfavourable neurologic function or death (defined as Cerebral Performance Category 3–5) at 30 days. Associations of CRP levels drawn within 30 min of hospital admission were assessed using binary logistic regression. ACRP concentrations were overall low in our population (n = 832), but higher in the unfavourable outcome group [median: 0.44 (quartiles 0.15–1.44) mg/dL vs. 0.26 (0.11–0.62) mg/dL, p < 0.001]. The crude odds ratio for higher aCRP concentrations was 1.19 (95% CI 1.10–1.28, p < 0.001, per mg/dL) to have unfavourable neurological outcome. After multivariate adjustment for traditional prognostication markers the odds ratio of higher aCRP concentrations was 1.13 (95% CI 1.04–1.22, p = 0.002). Sensitivity of aCRP was low, but specificity for unfavourable neurological outcome was 90% for the cut-off at 1.5 mg/dL and 97.5% for 5 mg/dL CRP. In conclusion, high aCRP levels are associated with unfavourable neurological outcome at day 30 after OHCA.
Human kidney is a target for novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection

It is unclear whether severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can directly infect human kidney, thus leading to acute kidney injury (AKI). Here, we perform a retrospective analysis of clinical parameters from 85 patients with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); moreover, kidney histopathology from six additional COVID-19 patients with post-mortem examinations was performed. We find that 27% (23/85) of patients exhibited AKI. The elderly patients and cases with comorbidities (hypertension and heart failure) are more prone to develop AKI. Haematoxylin & eosin staining shows that the kidneys from COVID-19 autopsies have moderate to severe tubular damage. In situ hybridization assays illustrate that viral RNA accumulates in tubules. Immunohistochemistry shows nucleocapsid and spike protein deposits in the tubules, and immunofluorescence double staining shows that both antigens are restricted to the angiotensin converting enzyme-II-positive tubules. SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers the expression of hypoxic damage-associated molecules, including DP2 and prostaglandin D synthase in infected tubules. Moreover, it enhances CD68+ macrophages infiltration into the tubulointerstitium, and complement C5b-9 deposition on tubules is also observed. These results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 directly infects human kidney to mediate tubular pathogenesis and AKI.
Iceland screens, treats, or prevents multiple myeloma (iStopMM): a population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and randomized controlled trial of follow-up strategies

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) precedes multiple myeloma (MM). Population-based screening for MGUS could identify candidates for early treatment in MM. Here we describe the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM), the first population-based screening study for MGUS including a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. Icelandic residents born before 1976 were offered participation. Blood samples are collected alongside blood sampling in the Icelandic healthcare system. Participants with MGUS are randomized to three study arms. Arm 1 is not contacted, arm 2 follows current guidelines, and arm 3 follows a more intensive strategy. Participants who progress are offered early treatment. Samples are collected longitudinally from arms 2 and 3 for the study biobank. All participants repeatedly answer questionnaires on various exposures and outcomes including quality of life and psychiatric health. National registries on health are cross-linked to all participants. Of the 148,704 individuals in the target population, 80 759 (54.3%) provided informed consent for participation. With a very high participation rate, the data from the iStopMM study will answer important questions on MGUS, including potentials harms and benefits of screening. The study can lead to a paradigm shift in MM therapy towards screening and early therapy.
Use of omeprazole, the proton pump inhibitor, as a potential therapy for the capecitabine-induced hand-foot syndrome

Hand-foot syndrome (HFS), also known as palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE), is a major side effect of capecitabine. Although the pathogenesis of HFS remains unknown, some studies suggested a potential involvement of inflammation in its pathogenesis. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been reported to have anti-inflammatory effects. In this study, we investigated the ameliorative effects of omeprazole, a PPI on capecitabine-related HFS in mice model, and a real-world database. Repeated administration of capecitabine (200 mg/kg, p.o., five times a week for 3 weeks) increased fluid content, redness, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α substance of the mice hind paw. Co-administration of omeprazole (20 mg/kg, p.o., at the same schedule) significantly inhibited these changes induced by capecitabine. Moreover, based on the clinical database analysis of the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System, the group that has used any PPIs had a lower reporting rate of capecitabine-related PPE than the group that has not used any PPIs. (6.25% vs. 8.31%, p < 0.0001, reporting odds ratio (ROR) 0.74, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.65–0.83). Our results suggest that omeprazole may be a potential prophylactic agent for capecitabine-induced HFS.
Long-term kidney function of patients discharged from hospital after an intensive care admission: observational cohort study

The long-term trajectory of kidney function recovery or decline for survivors of critical illness is incompletely understood. Characterising changes in kidney function after critical illness and associated episodes of acute kidney injury (AKI), could inform strategies to monitor and treat new or progressive chronic kidney disease. We assessed changes in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and impact of AKI for 1301 critical care survivors with 5291 eGFR measurements (median 3 [IQR 2, 5] per patient) between hospital discharge (2004–2008) and end of 7 years of follow-up. Linear mixed effects models showed initial decline in eGFR over the first 6 months was greatest in patients without AKI (− 9.5%, 95% CI − 11.5% to − 7.4%) and with mild AKI (− 12.3%, CI − 15.1% to − 9.4%) and least in patients with moderate-severe AKI (− 4.3%, CI − 7.0% to − 1.4%). However, compared to patients without AKI, hospital discharge eGFR was lowest for the moderate-severe AKI group (median 61 [37, 96] vs 101 [78, 120] ml/min/1.73m2) and two thirds (66.5%, CI 59.8–72.6% vs 9.2%, CI 6.8–12.4%) had an eGFR of < 60 ml/min/1.73m2 through to 7 years after discharge. Kidney function trajectory after critical care discharge follows a distinctive pattern of initial drop then sustained decline. Regardless of AKI severity, this evidence suggests follow-up should incorporate monitoring of eGFR in the early months after hospital discharge.
RAFT-AF: No Benefit of AF Ablation for Heart Failure Patients

Ablation-based rhythm control was no better than rate control at reducing mortality or heart failure (HF) events in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF), although there were hints of benefit in the RAFT-AF trial, which was stopped early due to futility. Through a mean follow-up of about...
A pilot study to investigate if the mesenteric circumferential location of colon cancer affects survival when compared to the anti-mesenteric side

Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of death in the western world. The main datum that is employed to guide treatment and prognosis are related to the pathological stage and the genetics of the cancer. Recent electron-microscopic study of the colonic border has suggested a difference between the micro-anatomy of the mesenteric border11, compared to the anti-mesenteric. With colorectal cancer increasing in incidence, the more information that we can employ to guide and tailor patient centred management, the better. A pilot study to test the hypothesis that the circumferential location on the colonic wall, mesenteric or anti-mesenteric, has an impact on the mortality rate associated with right-sided colon cancer. All patients undergoing a right hemicolectomy for non-metastatic adenocarcinoma between 2010 and 2013 were included (155 patients in total). T and N stage were recorded. There was no statistical difference between the groups for age or sex. Survival rates were then calculated according to the location of the cancer and analysed using Kaplan–Meir survival calculations. 100 patients were included in the final analysis. 90 patients had cancer on the antimesenteric border. The T and N stage were not statistically different between the two groups. The mean all-cause survival was 44 months for the mesenteric group and 77 for the antimesenteric (P = 0.002). Disease free survival was 41 versus 60 months accordingly (P = 0.021). Mesenteric cancer appears to have a shorter survival time, and may be a good candidate for future prognostication and treatment algorithms. Interesting this survival difference is observed even with a lower average T stage in the mesenteric group. The histological recording of the circumferential location is a zero cost and easy metric to record.
Screening and Diagnostic Tools for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a severely painful condition that presents with a constellation of symptoms. The understanding of the pathophysiology of CRPS has evolved over time, as have the diagnostic criteria. Our primary objective was to identify screening and diagnostic tools for CRPS and summarize their feasibility, measurement properties, and study quality. A secondary objective was to identify screening and diagnostic tools used for CRPS in pediatric populations (0–21 years of age). A systematic review of English articles in electronic databases (PsycINFO, MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, CENTRAL, and Web of Science) was conducted with the aid of a librarian in November 2018 and updated in July 2020. Studies were included if the tool was a screening or diagnostic tool, the tool included self-report or physical examination, and the primary objective of the study was to evaluate the measurement properties or feasibility of use. For each study, data were extracted for quality indicators using the QUADAS-2 tool. No screening tools were identified. Four diagnostic tools were identified: the Veldman criteria, International Association for the Study of Pain criteria, Budapest Criteria, and Budapest Research Criteria. There are no diagnostic tools validated for use in pediatric CRPS. Because there are no extant screening tools for CRPS, all people with suspected disease should undergo rapid diagnostic assessment by a clinician. For adults, the Budapest Criteria are the preferred diagnostic tool. Future research is recommended to develop a diagnostic tool for pediatric populations and screening tools for both pediatric and adults.
'Hyperinvasive' care improves survival in refractory out-of-hospital cardiac arrest

A subgroup of patients who experienced an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) that did not respond to standard advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), were immediately transported to a cardiac care center, and placed on a device similar to a heart-lung bypass machine were more likely to have survived with good brain function six months later than similar patients who received standard care at the site where the OHCA occurred. The study was presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session.
A morphological analysis of activity-dependent myelination and myelin injury in transitional oligodendrocytes

Neuronal activity is established as a driver of oligodendrocyte (OL) differentiation and myelination. The concept of activity-dependent myelin plasticity, and its role in cognition and disease, is gaining support. Methods capable of resolving changes in the morphology of individual myelinating OL would advance our understanding of myelin plasticity and injury, thus we adapted a labelling approach involving Semliki Forest Virus (SFV) vectors to resolve and quantify the 3-D structure of OL processes and internodes in cerebellar slice cultures. We first demonstrate the utility of the approach by studying changes in OL morphology after complement-mediated injury. SFV vectors injected into cerebellar white matter labelled transitional OL (TOL), whose characteristic mixture of myelinating and non-myelinating processes exhibited significant degeneration after complement injury. The method was also capable of resolving finer changes in morphology related to neuronal activity. Prolonged suppression of neuronal activity, which reduced myelination, selectively decreased the length of putative internodes, and the proportion of process branches that supported them, while leaving other features of process morphology unaltered. Overall this work provides novel information on the morphology of TOL, and their response to conditions that alter circuit function or induce demyelination.
Shortened Tuberculosis Drug Regimen Wins in Trial

A novel tuberculosis drug combination given for 4 months was noninferior to a standard 6-month regimen for an outcome of culture-negative survival at 12 months, an international randomized phase III trial found. That endpoint was achieved by 82.9% of microbiologically eligible patients (i.e., those found to be drug-resistant or with...
Hacker Noon

Predictive Analytics and Patient Personalisation

Over the past year, the healthcare industry has been through a significant period of challenge and change. At the forefront of this difficult landscape has been the incredible efforts and commitment shown by those dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant advancements in technology that have helped to transform the way patients are cared for.
Covid-19 news: Antibody levels could help predict vaccine efficacy

Antibody levels could help predict the level of protection a person has to covid-19 following vaccination or after natural infection. A person’s levels of neutralising antibodies following covid-19 vaccination or natural infection could help predict their level of immune protection, a study suggests. Neutralising antibodies are able to successfully bind to a virus, reducing its ability to infect other cells. David Khoury at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, and colleagues analysed data from seven covid-19 vaccine studies and one study of people who had been infected with the coronavirus and recovered. Using data on immune responses and observed protection from symptomatic coronavirus infection, the researchers modelled the relationship between neutralising antibody levels and protection from disease. The team found that neutralising antibody levels were highly predictive of immune protection, and could be used to predict the efficacy of a different covid-19 vaccine.