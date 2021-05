You do not need to be Neil deGrasse Tyson to understand that the DCEU movies are just one timeline within many co-existing realities in which varying incarnations of our favorite superheroes reside, though it would help to be the renowned astrophysicist to explain what the DC Multiverse actually is. Not to mention, it might be worth looking into how this collection of distinctive comic book universes works and how it came to be, before the Flash movie sees both Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman cross paths with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. In fact, the beloved speedster was a key element to the first mention of DC’s Multiverse, which is our first topic of discussion in explaining what the comics can teach us about it.