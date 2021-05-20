MU Origin 2 releases massive update with class change, costume evolution, and more end-game upgrades
We have exciting news for all the fans of the MU Origin 2. The game has received another big update that is bound to keep them enthralled in the immensely popular MU universe. As you already know, MU Origin 2 lets you choose from Dark Knight, Dark Wizard, Elf, Holy Mage, or Magic Gladiator as you go on epic quests, battle monstrous bosses, and explore dungeons - only this time, you can also switch between classes in case you change your mind. Along with The Abyss Season 26, Webzen’s 5.2 update introduces the Class Change system, which can be accessed once the player’s character reaches Master Lvl 1 (Lvl 400). Simply head on over to NPC Chopa at the south of the Lorencia but don’t forget to bring the “Chest of Gospels” item, which you can purchase at the Diamonds Shop.www.148apps.com