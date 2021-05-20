newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

MU Origin 2 releases massive update with class change, costume evolution, and more end-game upgrades

By 148Apps Staff
148apps.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have exciting news for all the fans of the MU Origin 2. The game has received another big update that is bound to keep them enthralled in the immensely popular MU universe. As you already know, MU Origin 2 lets you choose from Dark Knight, Dark Wizard, Elf, Holy Mage, or Magic Gladiator as you go on epic quests, battle monstrous bosses, and explore dungeons - only this time, you can also switch between classes in case you change your mind. Along with The Abyss Season 26, Webzen’s 5.2 update introduces the Class Change system, which can be accessed once the player’s character reaches Master Lvl 1 (Lvl 400). Simply head on over to NPC Chopa at the south of the Lorencia but don’t forget to bring the “Chest of Gospels” item, which you can purchase at the Diamonds Shop.

www.148apps.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Android#Volcano#Dungeons#Universe#Master#The Dark Knight#The Diamonds Shop#The Ancient Relic#Elemental Wings#Ios#Mu Origin#Upgrades#Releases#Epic Quests#Enhancement Items#Free Permanent Costume#Free Rewards#Exciting News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Ubisoft will be focusing more on developing high-end free to play games in the future

You are telling me that Ubisoft is doing what Ubisoft should be doing ever since they introduced microtransactions in full priced games? Well, finally they are at least being more honest. But yeah, this is so AAA move, basically we want max profits with microtransactions, but don't want drama anymore, so we will go free to play. Also I will pass, I don't play most of free to play games anyway.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Ubisoft is aiming for more “high-end free-to-play games” to complement AAA releases

Ubisoft will focus on high-end free-to-play games going forwards, moving away from its 3-4 premium AAA games per year strategy. Ubisoft held its full-year earnings call yesterday and there were some interesting revelations about the company’s content creation plans hidden amongst all the financial details. Speaking during the call, Ubisoft’s chief financial officer Frederick Duguet said that “In line with the evolution of our high-quality line-up that is increasingly diverse, we are moving on from our prior comment regarding releasing 3-4 premium AAAs per year,”
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — May 10th to 16th

Next week, 14 games make their way to the Xbox platform, including arguably one of the biggest launches of the year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We've also got some medium-sized releases in the form of Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as a bunch of smaller indie titles. For the achievement hunters (the one's that really care about Gamerscore and game completions), you'll be happy to see that three Xitilon games (and one game formerly published by the developer) are getting Windows 10 stacks, all dropping on May 12th.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Four years later, the Nier: Automata mod that upgrades over 300 HD textures is out

If you want to play Nier: Automata again, or experience the game for the first time with some amazing updated visuals, we’ve got some good news for you. The final version of GPUnity’s texture pack is now available, and it makes some impressive changes to the overall game. The mod – which has been in the works since the game launched for PC back in 2017 – updates low-resolution textures and allows for more visual consistency in the game by fixing textures across various areas.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Will Let You Use Original Mako Controls For Those Who Like To Hurt

Do you like pain? Then we've got the vehicle for you. While some loved the original Mako controls in the trilogy, it's fair to say that those people are unabashedly wrong. Yes, I'm mostly kidding, but we do have good news for those tied to the vanilla handling of the notorious vehicle. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition will offer the original controls as an option for those that don't want to experience the much smoother handling implemented with the remaster.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Summoners War codes – free scrolls, mana, and energy

Summoners War is a free-to-play fantasy RPG with epic raid battles and an intense world arena. As well as getting into combat with other players and tough bosses, you can also decorate your village however you like, explore massive dungeons, and train up unique monsters. If you’re in need of...
Video GamesSanta Maria Times

New Pokemon Snap review: Almost picture perfect

In the long and extensive history of Pokemon spinoff games, one of the most beloved entries is Pokemon Snap. Released on the Nintendo 64, Pokemon Snap was one of the first 3D Pokemon games, and was unlike anything else in the series at that point. Though it never became an ongoing series like so many other Pokemon spinoff games, Pokemon Snap garnered a cult following, one that would clamor for a new installment for years on end. Over two decades later, the Pokemon photography game is back with New Pokemon Snap, launching for the Nintendo Switch. Though it may be more of the same, it’s hard to say that fans won’t be happy with it.
Video GamesNME

Xbox May update adds Quick Resume improvements and more changes

Microsoft‘s May Xbox update has added new changes for Xbox Series X|S consoles, including improvements to the Quick Resume feature. According to a new Xbox Wire post, the next-generation Xbox consoles will have new improvements to the Quick Resume feature for “improved reliability and faster load times”. On the Xbox...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Destiny 2’s Season Of The Splicer Now Live, Brings New Vex Instances And Transmog System

As it was foretold, Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer goes live today, tasking Guardians with stopping the Vex (again) and introducing a new way to bling out your Guardian. The six-player matchmade activity Override is a new six-player activity where Guardians will attempt to steal Vex code, and they’ll have to uncover and exploit vulnerabilities in the Vex Network in the weekly pinnacle mission Expunge. Later this month, on May 22, Destiny 2 players will get their first crack at the Vault of Glass raid from the original Destiny, which comes with quality-of-life changes and “new challenges and triumphs and some old favorites waiting to be earned.”
Video Gamesgizjo.com

Game Builder Garage: Release date, price, and more

So here’s something you probably weren’t expecting. Out of nowhere, Nintendo just dropped news about a brand new title that’ll be coming to the Switch. It’s called Game Builder Garage, and as the name implies, it’s a game that’ll help those who play it make games. Think Super Mario Maker, but a lot more capable.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer — Leveling guide to 1320 power

We’ve started yet another season in Destiny 2. This time around, the Season of the Splicer bumps up the pinnacle cap to 1320 power level (PL). Does that seem surprising? Well, yes it does since that’s just a minor increase. It means that we won’t need to grind so much just to reach endgame-viable thresholds. Then again, some of these activities have gotten difficulty boosts as well. Anyway, here’s our leveling guide to help you reach 1320 power level in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer.