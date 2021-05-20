newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: The development of white matter structural changes during the process of deterioration of the visual field

By Shir Hofstetter, Norman Sabbah, Saddek Mohand-Saïd, José-Alain Sahel, Christophe Habas, Avinoam B. Safran, Amir Amedi
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-38430-5, published online 14 February 2019. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was supported by the French State programme “Investissements d’Avenir” managed by the Agence Nationale de la Recherche [LaBex LIFESENSES: ANR-10-LABX-65] and Groupe Optic 2000.”. “This work...

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#White Matter#Scientific Reports#Scientific Research#Cognitive Science#Clinical Research#Scientific Information#Published Research#French#Groupe Optic 2000#Erc#A A#Faculty Of Medicine#Inserm#Cnrs#Institut De La Vision#The Creative Commons#Dhu Sight Restore#Cic#Correction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Google
Related
MathematicsNature.com

Author Correction: Fractional Young double-slit numerical experiment with Gaussian wavepackets

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-76512-5, published online 10 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Formalism section, where Equation 1 and the subsequent formula were incorrect and Equations 2–4 were omitted. “The wavepacket propagation in the two-dimensional fractional Schrodinger equation formalism can be studied by...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Mechanochemical bond scission for the activation of drugs

Correction to: Nature Chemistry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41557-020-00624-8, published online 29 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, in Fig. 1, compounds PUMB and PCPT, Supplementary Fig. 12, and Supplementary Schemes 1 and 4–6, the structures of ‘POEGMEA’ and ‘vancomycin’ were incorrect. In all of these, the brackets labelled ‘m’ appeared in the wrong positions for POEGMEA and the stereochemistry in the sugar ring of vancomycin was incorrect. These errors have now been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Mutational landscape and its clinical significance in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41408-021-00451-1 published online 16 March 2021. When examining our submitted paper, we found 2 mistakes that need to be changed. The affiliations of the first author Fangfei Chen should be (1) Department of Hematology, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Peking Union Medical College and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China. (2) Division of Gastroenterology, The First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China.
EnvironmentNature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerabilities of protected lands in the face of climate and human footprint changes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21914-w, published online 12 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the maps in Figs. 1, 2, and 4, and Supplementary Figs. 1, 2, 3, and 4 omitted territories in the South China Sea. The maps have now been updated according to the territorial map guidelines of the authors’ institutions in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
ScienceNature.com

Development and validation of a visual field cluster in retinitis pigmentosa

The aim was to establish and evaluate a new clustering method for visual field (VF) test points to predict future VF in retinitis pigmentosa. A Humphrey Field Analyzer 10-2 test was clustered using total deviation values from 858 VFs. We stratified 68 test points into 24 sectors. Then, mean absolute error (MAE) of the sector-wise regression with them (S1) was evaluated using 196 eyes with 10 VF sequences and compared to pointwise linear regression (PLR), mean sensitivity of total area (MS) and also another sector-wise regression basing on VF mapping for glaucoma (29 sectors; S2). MAE with S1 were smaller than with PLR when between the first-third and first-seventh VFs were used. MAE with the method were significantly smaller than those of S2 when between the first-sixth and first-ninth VFs were used. The MAE of MS was smaller than those with S1 only when first to 3rd and first to 4th VFs were used; however, the prediction accuracy became far larger than any other methods when larger number of VFs were used. More accurate prediction was achieved using this new sector-wise regression than with PLR. In addition, the obtained cluster was more useful than that for glaucoma to predict progression.
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic miRNA changes during the process of epileptogenesis in an infantile and adult-onset model

Temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) is the most common epilepsy type. TLE onset in infancy aggravates features like severity, drug responsiveness, or development of comorbidities. These aggravations may arise from altered micro RNA (miRNA) expression specific to the early onset of the disease. Although the miRNA involvement in TLE is widely studied, the relationship between the onset-age and miRNA expression has not been addressed. Here, we investigated the miRNA profile of infantile and adult-onset TLE in rats combining sequencing and PCR. Since miRNA expression changes with the disease progression, we scrutinized miRNA dynamics across three stages: acute, latent, and chronic. We report that infantile-onset TLE leads to changes in the expression of fewer miRNAs across these stages. Interestingly, the miRNA profile in the acute stage of infantile-onset TLE overlaps in dysregulation of miR-132-5p, -205, and -211-3p with the chronic stage of the disease starting in adulthood. The analysis of putative targets linked the majority of dysregulated miRNAs with pathways involved in epilepsy. Our profiling uncovered miRNA expression characteristic for infantile and adulthood-onset epileptogenesis, suggesting the distinct biology underlying TLE in the onset age-dependent matter. Our results indicate the necessity of addressing the onset age as an important parameter in future epilepsy research.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Classification and biological identity of complex nano shapes

Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-020-0033-2, published online 12 June 2020. While checking the Python code used in the original version of this Article for calculating principal components based on nanoparticle contour coordinates, we realized that the code contained a bug which was causing an indexing error related to the ordering of the projection matrix. This affected the final projection of the data onto the base set of the principal components.
ChemistryNature.com

Publisher Correction: Structural characterization of ice XIX as the second polymorph related to ice VI

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21161-z, published online 18 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 14th sentence of the third paragraph of the ‘Refinement of ice XIX from neutron powder data’ section, which incorrectly read ‘once we became aware of the structure fitting reported by Yamane et al. on Research Square36’. The correct version states ‘once we became aware of the structure fitting reported by Yamane et al.36, first deposited as a preprint’ in place of the above.
Public HealthNature.com

Assessment of physicians’ resilience level during the COVID-19 pandemic

We aim to assess physicians’ level of resilience and define factors that improve or decrease the resilience level during the COVID-19 pandemic. Physicians from hospitals located in areas with different COVID-19 caseload levels, were invited to participate in a national e-survey between April and May 2020. Study participants were mainly emergency physicians, and anaesthesiologists, infectious disease consultants, and intensive care. The survey assessed participant’s characteristics, factors potentially associated with resilience, and resilience using the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale (RISC-25), with higher scores indicative of greater resilience. Factors associated with the resilience score were assessed using a multivariable linear regression. Of 451 responding physicians involved in the care of COVID-19 patients, 442 were included (98%). Age was 36.1 ± 10.3 years and 51.8% were male; 63% worked in the emergency department (n = 282), 10.4% in anesthesiology (n = 46), 9.9% in infectious disease department (n = 44), 4.8% in intensive care unit (n = 21) or other specialties (n = 49). The median RISC-25 score was at 69 (IQR 62–75). Factors associated with higher RISC scores were anesthesia as a specialty, parenthood, no previous history of anxiety or depression and nor increased anxiety. To conclude, this study is the first to characterize levels of resilience among physicians involved in COVID-19 unit. Our data points to certain protective characteristics and some detrimental factors, such as anxiety or depression, that could be amenable to remediating or preventing strategies to promote resilience and support caregivers in a pandemic.
Medical ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Antisense oligonucleotide development for the selective modulation of CYP3A5 in renal disease

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84194-w, published online 25 February 2021. This Article contains an error where the Acknowledgements section is incomplete. “The authors wish to thank the Oregon State University Agricultural Research Foundation and LS Pharma for financial and material support for this project. We also wish to thank the...
ChemistryNature.com

Structure of a seeded palladium nanoparticle and its dynamics during the hydride phase transformation

Palladium absorbs large volumetric quantities of hydrogen at room temperature and ambient pressure, making the palladium hydride system a promising candidate for hydrogen storage. Here, we use Bragg coherent diffraction imaging to map the strain associated with defects in three dimensions before and during the hydride phase transformation of an individual octahedral palladium nanoparticle, synthesized using a seed-mediated approach. The displacement distribution imaging unveils the location of the seed nanoparticle in the final nanocrystal. By comparing our experimental results with a finite-element model, we verify that the seed nanoparticle causes a characteristic displacement distribution of the larger nanocrystal. During the hydrogen exposure, the hydride phase is predominantly formed on one tip of the octahedra, where there is a high number of lower coordinated Pd atoms. Our experimental and theoretical results provide an unambiguous method for future structure optimization of seed-mediated nanoparticle growth and in the design of palladium-based hydrogen storage systems.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: Zbtb16 regulates social cognitive behaviors and neocortical development

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the following sentence “These analyses indicate that the Ztbt16-regulated transcriptome is related to both ASD and SCZ”. “Ztbt16” should be changed to “Zbtb16”. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Department of Neuroscience and Cell...
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced differentiation of functional human T cells in NSGW41 mice with tissue-specific expression of human interleukin-7

Humanized mouse models have become increasingly valuable tools to study human hematopoiesis and infectious diseases. However, human T-cell differentiation remains inefficient. We generated mice expressing human interleukin-7 (IL-7), a critical growth and survival factor for T cells, under the control of murine IL-7 regulatory elements. After transfer of human cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, transgenic mice on the NSGW41 background, termed NSGW41hIL7, showed elevated and prolonged human cellularity in the thymus while maintaining physiological ratios of thymocyte subsets. As a consequence, numbers of functional human T cells in the periphery were increased without evidence for pathological lymphoproliferation or aberrant expansion of effector or memory-like T cells. We conclude that the novel NSGW41hIL7 strain represents an optimized mouse model for humanization to better understand human T-cell differentiation in vivo and to generate a human immune system with a better approximation of human lymphocyte ratios.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Novel diagnostic and therapeutic techniques reveal changed metabolic profiles in recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83883-w, published online 25 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 2B, where an incorrect panel was mistakenly included as panel (f). This panel has been removed, and cannot be replaced due to antibody issues affecting reproducibility. The original Figure 2 and accompanying legend appear below.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Internalization and vacuolar targeting of the brassinosteroid hormone receptor BRI1 are regulated by ubiquitination

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms7151, published online 21 January 2015. This article contains an error in Supplementary Fig. 2b. The gel image in the lower panel labelled as ACT2 was duplicated from a previous gel image labelled as Ubq10 in Figure S5 of a prior publication1. The RT-PCR experiment in question has since been repeated to analyze ACTIN2 and BRI1m-CITRINE expression in the WT, bri1/BRI1-mCitrine, bri1/BRI1-mCitrine-Ub and bri1/BRI1-mCitrine-UbI44A genotypes described in the original article. 27 cycles of PCR amplification was performed using primers 5′-GCCCAGAAGTCTTGTTCCAG-3′ and 5′-TCATACTCGGCCTTGGAGAT-3′ for ACTIN2 and 5′-GACTTCTTCAAGTCCGCCATG-3′ and 5′-GTCCTCCTTGAAGTCGATGC-3′ for mCITRINE. cDNA was prepared as described in the original article, and PCR products were ran on 2% and 4% agarose gels for ACTIN2 and BRI1-mCitrine, respectively. The result of the new experiment appears below as Fig. 1.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Direct observation of excitonic instability in TaNiSe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22133-z, published online 30 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the data was not corrected for the Bose factor. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which the data was...
ScienceCounter Punch

CRISPR Madness: Welcome to the Age of Genetic Chaos

The Nobel prize in chemistry awarded last year to the biochemists Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier for the genetic modification technique called CRISPR cemented the popular idea that a new era of precision manipulation of hereditary material had arrived. The award came on the heels of the unauthorized use of the technique by the scientist He Jiankui in 2018 in China in an effort to produce individuals (twin girls in this case) resistant to HIV, and a flurry of studies in early 2020 showing that accuracy in altering DNA in a test tube or bacteria in a culture dish, did not hold up when applied to animal embryos. Attempts to modify single genes in human embryos (not intended to be brought to full-term) in fact led to “large-scale, unintended DNA deletions and rearrangements in the areas surrounding the targeted sequence,” aka “genetic chaos.”
HealthNature.com

Use of deep learning to develop continuous-risk models for adverse event prediction from electronic health records

Early prediction of patient outcomes is important for targeting preventive care. This protocol describes a practical workflow for developing deep-learning risk models that can predict various clinical and operational outcomes from structured electronic health record (EHR) data. The protocol comprises five main stages: formal problem definition, data pre-processing, architecture selection, calibration and uncertainty, and generalizability evaluation. We have applied the workflow to four endpoints (acute kidney injury, mortality, length of stay and 30-day hospital readmission). The workflow can enable continuous (e.g., triggered every 6 h) and static (e.g., triggered at 24 h after admission) predictions. We also provide an open-source codebase that illustrates some key principles in EHR modeling. This protocol can be used by interdisciplinary teams with programming and clinical expertise to build deep-learning prediction models with alternate data sources and prediction tasks.