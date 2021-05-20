Author Correction: The development of white matter structural changes during the process of deterioration of the visual field

The aim was to establish and evaluate a new clustering method for visual field (VF) test points to predict future VF in retinitis pigmentosa. A Humphrey Field Analyzer 10-2 test was clustered using total deviation values from 858 VFs. We stratified 68 test points into 24 sectors. Then, mean absolute error (MAE) of the sector-wise regression with them (S1) was evaluated using 196 eyes with 10 VF sequences and compared to pointwise linear regression (PLR), mean sensitivity of total area (MS) and also another sector-wise regression basing on VF mapping for glaucoma (29 sectors; S2). MAE with S1 were smaller than with PLR when between the first-third and first-seventh VFs were used. MAE with the method were significantly smaller than those of S2 when between the first-sixth and first-ninth VFs were used. The MAE of MS was smaller than those with S1 only when first to 3rd and first to 4th VFs were used; however, the prediction accuracy became far larger than any other methods when larger number of VFs were used. More accurate prediction was achieved using this new sector-wise regression than with PLR. In addition, the obtained cluster was more useful than that for glaucoma to predict progression.