When I was running for office, I often said I was honored to be a part of the process. I now feel honored and humbled by the support. I hope we continue to have contested elections for BPW and the city. The process of running for an election is incredibly valuable for the candidates and the people of Lewes. Our voters are extremely talented and thoughtful people. The election process allows candidates to better understand what our customers want. I can now bring that voice into our meetings. BPW elections really are about being able to turn up the volume of the customer’s voice.