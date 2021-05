Penobscot County Bar Association Essay and Art Contest. In our country, the rule of law is a requisite pillar to our society. It ensures the safety and welfare of the people, is consistent with human rights, norms, and standards, and secures a non arbitrary form of government. The rule of law protects certain needed rights such as those listed in the Bill of Rights, so much so that they cannot be swayed even by the influence of a multitude. The rule of law is made to be enforced by the people in an unprejudiced, reliable manner that makes the will of America’s people significant. This disputed, elusive concept, in which no person is above the law and prevents a tyrannical government, implies equality and maintains harmony among the population. No country can maintain a rule of law society without everyone’s contribution – everyone must make a commitment to respect laws. From this we can infer that the government is subject to the law just as the citizens are, making it incapable of acting without the constraint of any existing laws.