Valheim Has Sold Over 6.8 Million Units

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Gate AB’s Valheim exploded on to the early access scene back in February with over five million copies sold in its first month. Despite the hype cooling off a bit en route to its first major content update, the Norse survival game continues to sell well. In the Embracer Group’s full year and Q4 2021 financial report, Valheim was revealed to have sold over 6.8 million copies.

