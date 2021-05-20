Active cloaking and illusion of electric potentials in electrostatics
Cloaking and illusion has been demonstrated theoretically and experimentally in several research fields. Here we present for the first time an active exterior cloaking device in electrostatics operating in a two-horizontally-layered electroconductive domain, and use the superposition principle to cloak electric potentials. The device uses an additional current source pattern introduced on the interface between two layers to cancel the total electric potential to be measured. Also, we present an active exterior illusion device allowing for detection of a signal pattern corresponding to any arbitrarily chosen current source instead of the existing current source. The performance of the cloaking/illusion devices is demonstrated by three-dimensional models and numerical experiments using synthetic measurements of the electric potential. Sensitivities of numerical results to a noise in measured data and to a size of cloaking devices are analysed. The numerical results show quite reasonable cloaking/illusion performance, which means that a current source can be hidden electrostatically. The developed active cloaking/illusion methodology can be used in subsurface geo-exploration studies, electrical engineering, live sciences, and elsewhere.www.nature.com