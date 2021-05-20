newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Active cloaking and illusion of electric potentials in electrostatics

By Andreas Helfrich-Schkabarenko, Alik Ismail-Zadeh, Aron Sommer
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cloaking and illusion has been demonstrated theoretically and experimentally in several research fields. Here we present for the first time an active exterior cloaking device in electrostatics operating in a two-horizontally-layered electroconductive domain, and use the superposition principle to cloak electric potentials. The device uses an additional current source pattern introduced on the interface between two layers to cancel the total electric potential to be measured. Also, we present an active exterior illusion device allowing for detection of a signal pattern corresponding to any arbitrarily chosen current source instead of the existing current source. The performance of the cloaking/illusion devices is demonstrated by three-dimensional models and numerical experiments using synthetic measurements of the electric potential. Sensitivities of numerical results to a noise in measured data and to a size of cloaking devices are analysed. The numerical results show quite reasonable cloaking/illusion performance, which means that a current source can be hidden electrostatically. The developed active cloaking/illusion methodology can be used in subsurface geo-exploration studies, electrical engineering, live sciences, and elsewhere.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Currents#Theoretical Physics#Invisibility Cloak#Experimental Data#3d Design#Applied Physics#Osd#Ssd#G W Onofrei#R B Guppy#M Uhlmann#Results Electric#Aime Trans#Leibniz University#L Uhlmann#A S#Finite Element Analysis#Snyder#Schlumberger#Environmental Geosciences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ChemistryNature.com

On the origin of the controversial electrostatic field effect in superconductors

Superconducting quantum devices offer numerous applications, from electrical metrology and magnetic sensing to energy-efficient high-end computing and advanced quantum information processing. The key elements of quantum circuits are (single and double) Josephson junctions controllable either by electric current or magnetic field. The voltage control, commonly used in semiconductor-based devices via the electrostatic field effect, would be far more versatile and practical. Hence, the field effect recently reported in superconducting devices may revolutionise the whole field of superconductor electronics provided it is confirmed. Here we show that the suppression of the critical current attributed to the field effect, can be explained by quasiparticle excitations in the constriction of superconducting devices. Our results demonstrate that a miniscule leakage current between the gate and the constriction of devices perfectly follows the Fowler-Nordheim model of electron field emission from a metal electrode and injects quasiparticles with energies sufficient to weaken or even suppress superconductivity.
PhysicsNature.com

Oscillations of the thermal conductivity in the spin-liquid state of α-RuCl

In the class of materials called spin liquids1,2,3, a magnetically ordered state cannot be attained even at millikelvin temperatures because of conflicting constraints on each spin; for example, from geometric or exchange frustration. The resulting quantum spin-liquid state is currently of intense interest because it exhibits unusual excitations as well as wave-function entanglement. The layered insulator α-RuCl3 orders as a zigzag antiferromagnet at low temperature in zero magnetic field4. The zigzag order is destroyed when a magnetic field is applied parallel to the zigzag axis. At moderate magnetic field strength, there is growing evidence that a quantum spin-liquid state exists. Here we report the observation of oscillations in its thermal conductivity in that field range. The oscillations, whose amplitude is very large within this field range and strongly suppressed on either side, are periodic. This is analogous to quantum oscillations in metals, even though α-RuCl3 is an excellent insulator with a large gap. As the temperature is raised above 0.5 K, the oscillation amplitude decreases exponentially, anticorrelating with the emergence of an anomalous planar thermal Hall conductivity above approximately 2 K.
ScienceAPS physics

Microscale Hydrodynamic Cloaking and Shielding via Electro-Osmosis

We demonstrate theoretically and experimentally that injection of momentum in a region surrounding an object in microscale flow can yield both “cloaking” conditions, where the flow field outside the cloaking region is unaffected by the object, and “shielding” conditions, where the hydrodynamic forces on the object are eliminated. Using field-effect electro-osmosis as a mechanism for injection of momentum, we present a theoretical framework and analytical solutions for a range of geometrical shapes, validate these both numerically and experimentally, and demonstrate the ability to dynamically switch between the different states.
ComputersNature.com

Power of data in quantum machine learning

The use of quantum computing for machine learning is among the most exciting prospective applications of quantum technologies. However, machine learning tasks where data is provided can be considerably different than commonly studied computational tasks. In this work, we show that some problems that are classically hard to compute can be easily predicted by classical machines learning from data. Using rigorous prediction error bounds as a foundation, we develop a methodology for assessing potential quantum advantage in learning tasks. The bounds are tight asymptotically and empirically predictive for a wide range of learning models. These constructions explain numerical results showing that with the help of data, classical machine learning models can be competitive with quantum models even if they are tailored to quantum problems. We then propose a projected quantum model that provides a simple and rigorous quantum speed-up for a learning problem in the fault-tolerant regime. For near-term implementations, we demonstrate a significant prediction advantage over some classical models on engineered data sets designed to demonstrate a maximal quantum advantage in one of the largest numerical tests for gate-based quantum machine learning to date, up to 30 qubits.
EngineeringPhys.org

Researchers in Sweden develop light emitter for quantum circuits

The promise of a quantum internet depends on the complexities of harnessing light to transmit quantum information over fiber optic networks. A potential step forward was reported today by researchers in Sweden who developed integrated chips that can generate light particles on demand and without the need for extreme refrigeration.
PhysicsNature.com

Reply to ‘Entanglement growth in diffusive systems with large spin’

Replying to T. Rakovszky et al. Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00594-4 (2021) The question discussed1,2 is about the growth of the second Rényi entropy S2 at long times in systems with a diffusive degree of freedom (DOF). One in particular wants to distinguish between the diffusive \({S}_{2} \sim \sqrt{t}\), found for any diffusive system with the local Hilbert space dimension q = 2 and spatial dimension3 d = 1, and ballistic S2 ~ t growth that is generic2 for q > 2. Contested1 is the case of single diffusive DOF like charge, density, or spin in systems with q > 2.
ScienceEurekAlert

How to thermally cloak an object

Can you feel the heat? To a thermal camera, which measures infrared radiation, the heat that we can feel is visible, like the heat of a traveler in an airport with a fever or the cold of a leaky window or door in the winter. In a paper published in...
ScienceNature.com

Burst-dependent synaptic plasticity can coordinate learning in hierarchical circuits

Synaptic plasticity is believed to be a key physiological mechanism for learning. It is well established that it depends on pre- and postsynaptic activity. However, models that rely solely on pre- and postsynaptic activity for synaptic changes have, so far, not been able to account for learning complex tasks that demand credit assignment in hierarchical networks. Here we show that if synaptic plasticity is regulated by high-frequency bursts of spikes, then pyramidal neurons higher in a hierarchical circuit can coordinate the plasticity of lower-level connections. Using simulations and mathematical analyses, we demonstrate that, when paired with short-term synaptic dynamics, regenerative activity in the apical dendrites and synaptic plasticity in feedback pathways, a burst-dependent learning rule can solve challenging tasks that require deep network architectures. Our results demonstrate that well-known properties of dendrites, synapses and synaptic plasticity are sufficient to enable sophisticated learning in hierarchical circuits.
WildlifeNature.com

The genome of Nautilus pompilius illuminates eye evolution and biomineralization

Nautilus is the sole surviving externally shelled cephalopod from the Palaeozoic. It is unique within cephalopod genealogy and critical to understanding the evolutionary novelties of cephalopods. Here, we present a complete Nautilus pompilius genome as a fundamental genomic reference on cephalopod innovations, such as the pinhole eye and biomineralization. Nautilus shows a compact, minimalist genome with few encoding genes and slow evolutionary rates in both non-coding and coding regions among known cephalopods. Importantly, multiple genomic innovations including gene losses, independent contraction and expansion of specific gene families and their associated regulatory networks likely moulded the evolution of the nautilus pinhole eye. The conserved molluscan biomineralization toolkit and lineage-specific repetitive low-complexity domains are essential to the construction of the nautilus shell. The nautilus genome constitutes a valuable resource for reconstructing the evolutionary scenarios and genomic innovations that shape the extant cephalopods.
PhysicsNature.com

Free electron to electride transition in dense liquid potassium

At high pressures, simple metals such as potassium have a rich phase diagram including an insulating electride phase in which electrons have a localized, anionic character. Measurements in the liquid phase have shown a transition between two states, but experimental challenges have prevented detailed thermodynamic measurements. Using potassium as an example, we present numerical evidence that the liquid–liquid transition is a continuous transformation from free electron to electride behaviour. We show that the transformation manifests in anomalous diffusivity, thermal expansion, speed of sound, coordination number, reflectivity and heat capacity across a wide range of pressures. The abnormalities stem from a significant change in the local electronic and ionic structure. Although primarily a pressure-induced phenomenon, there is also a thermal expansion anomaly. By establishing the electride nature of the high-pressure liquid phase, we resolve the long-standing mystery of how a liquid can be denser than a close-packed solid. Our work is relevant for high-pressure thermodynamic properties of all alkali metal liquids.
ScienceNature.com

Learning on knowledge graph dynamics provides an early warning of impactful research

The scientific ecosystem relies on citation-based metrics that provide only imperfect, inconsistent and easily manipulated measures of research quality. Here we describe DELPHI (Dynamic Early-warning by Learning to Predict High Impact), a framework that provides an early-warning signal for ‘impactful’ research by autonomously learning high-dimensional relationships among features calculated across time from the scientific literature. We prototype this framework and deduce its performance and scaling properties on time-structured publication graphs from 1980 to 2019 drawn from 42 biotechnology-related journals, including over 7.8 million individual nodes, 201 million relationships and 3.8 billion calculated metrics. We demonstrate the framework’s performance by correctly identifying 19/20 seminal biotechnologies from 1980 to 2014 via a blinded retrospective study and provide 50 research papers from 2018 that DELPHI predicts will be in the top 5% of time-rescaled node centrality in the future. We propose DELPHI as a tool to aid in the construction of diversified, impact-optimized funding portfolios.
PhysicsNature.com

Femtosecond control of phonon dynamics near a magnetic order critical point

The spin-phonon interaction in spin density wave (SDW) systems often determines the free energy landscape that drives the evolution of the system. When a passing energy flux, such as photoexcitation, drives a crystalline system far from equilibrium, the resulting lattice displacement generates transient vibrational states. Manipulating intermediate vibrational states in the vicinity of the critical point, where the SDW order parameter changes dramatically, would then allow dynamical control over functional properties. Here we combine double photoexcitation with an X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) probe to control and detect the lifetime and magnitude of the intermediate vibrational state near the critical point of the SDW in chromium. We apply Landau theory to identify the mechanism of control as a repeated partial quench and sub picosecond recovery of the SDW. Our results showcase the capabilities to influence and monitor quantum states by combining multiple optical photoexcitations with an XFEL probe. They open new avenues for manipulating and researching the behaviour of photoexcited states in charge and spin order systems near the critical point.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of checkpoint kinase 1 potentiates anticancer activity of gemcitabine in bladder cancer cells

Checkpoint kinases (CHKs) are involved in the DNA damage response in many cancer cells. CHK inhibitors have been used in clinical trials in combination with chemotherapeutics; however, their effect against bladder cancer remains unclear. Here, we investigated the efficacy of combining gemcitabine with MK-8776, a novel CHK1 inhibitor, in four bladder cancer cell lines. The effects of gemcitabine and MK-8776 on cell viability, clonogenicity, cell cycle, and apoptosis were examined alongside in vivo efficacy using murine xenograft tumor models. Combined treatment inhibited the viability and colony formation of bladder cancer cells compared to either single treatment. Although gemcitabine (10 nM) alone increased the cell number in S-phase, it increased the cell number in sub-G1 phase when combined with MK-8776 (0.5 µM). Combined treatment enhanced cleaved poly[ADP-ribose]-polymerase expression alongside the number of annexin-V-positive cells, indicating the induction of apoptosis. In vivo, administration of gemcitabine and MK-8776 was well tolerated and suppressed tumor growth. Mechanistically, the combined treatment elevated γH2A.X and suppressed Rad51 expression. Our study demonstrates that MK-8776 and gemcitabine combined induces apoptosis and suppresses proliferation in bladder cancer cells by inhibiting CHKs and DNA repair. Therefore, CHK1 inhibition combined with gemcitabine may be a potential treatment for bladder cancer.
ChemistryNature.com

Electrochemical ammonia synthesis via nitrate reduction on Fe single atom catalyst

Electrochemically converting nitrate, a widespread water pollutant, back to valuable ammonia is a green and delocalized route for ammonia synthesis, and can be an appealing and supplementary alternative to the Haber-Bosch process. However, as there are other nitrate reduction pathways present, selectively guiding the reaction pathway towards ammonia is currently challenged by the lack of efficient catalysts. Here we report a selective and active nitrate reduction to ammonia on Fe single atom catalyst, with a maximal ammonia Faradaic efficiency of ~ 75% and a yield rate of up to ~ 20,000 μg h−1 mgcat.−1 (0.46 mmol h−1 cm−2). Our Fe single atom catalyst can effectively prevent the N-N coupling step required for N2 due to the lack of neighboring metal sites, promoting ammonia product selectivity. Density functional theory calculations reveal the reaction mechanisms and the potential limiting steps for nitrate reduction on atomically dispersed Fe sites.
ChemistryNature.com

Ionic gate spectroscopy of 2D semiconductors

Reliable and precise measurements of the relative energy of band edges in 2D semiconductors are needed to determine band gaps and band offsets, as well as to establish the band diagram of devices and heterostructures. However, commonly employed techniques such as optical studies and scanning tunnelling microscopy need to be accompanied by modelling for quantitative results. Over the last decade, ionic gate spectroscopy has emerged as a technique that can quantitatively determine the relative alignment of band edges of 2D semiconductors directly from transport measurements. The technique relies on the extremely large geometrical capacitance of ionic gated devices that, under suitable conditions, enables a change in gate voltage to be directly related to a shift in chemical potential. Here, we present an overview of ionic gate spectroscopy and illustrate its relevance with applications to different 2D semiconductors and their heterostructures.
ScienceNature.com

Demonstration of a compact plasma accelerator powered by laser-accelerated electron beams

Plasma wakefield accelerators are capable of sustaining gigavolt-per-centimeter accelerating fields, surpassing the electric breakdown threshold in state-of-the-art accelerator modules by 3-4 orders of magnitude. Beam-driven wakefields offer particularly attractive conditions for the generation and acceleration of high-quality beams. However, this scheme relies on kilometer-scale accelerators. Here, we report on the demonstration of a millimeter-scale plasma accelerator powered by laser-accelerated electron beams. We showcase the acceleration of electron beams to 128 MeV, consistent with simulations exhibiting accelerating gradients exceeding 100 GV m−1. This miniaturized accelerator is further explored by employing a controlled pair of drive and witness electron bunches, where a fraction of the driver energy is transferred to the accelerated witness through the plasma. Such a hybrid approach allows fundamental studies of beam-driven plasma accelerator concepts at widely accessible high-power laser facilities. It is anticipated to provide compact sources of energetic high-brightness electron beams for quality-demanding applications such as free-electron lasers.
ScienceNature.com

Predictive control of aerial swarms in cluttered environments

Classical models of aerial swarms often describe global coordinated motion as the combination of local interactions that happen at the individual level. Mathematically, these interactions are represented with potential fields. Despite their explanatory success, these models fail to guarantee rapid and safe collective motion when applied to aerial robotic swarms flying in cluttered environments of the real world, such as forests and urban areas. Moreover, these models necessitate a tight coupling with the deployment scenarios to induce consistent swarm behaviours. Here, we propose a predictive model that incorporates the local principles of potential field models in an objective function and optimizes those principles under the knowledge of the agents’ dynamics and environment. We show that our approach improves the speed, order and safety of the swarm, it is independent of the environment layout and is scalable in the swarm speed and inter-agent distance. Our model is validated with a swarm of five quadrotors that can successfully navigate in a real-world indoor environment populated with obstacles.
ChemistryNature.com

Metal-organic framework membranes with single-atomic centers for photocatalytic CO and O reduction

The demand for sustainable energy has motivated the development of artificial photosynthesis. Yet the catalyst and reaction interface designs for directly fixing permanent gases (e.g. CO2, O2, N2) into liquid fuels are still challenged by slow mass transfer and sluggish catalytic kinetics at the gas-liquid-solid boundary. Here, we report that gas-permeable metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes can modify the electronic structures and catalytic properties of metal single-atoms (SAs) to promote the diffusion, activation, and reduction of gas molecules (e.g. CO2, O2) and produce liquid fuels under visible light and mild conditions. With Ir SAs as active centers, the defect-engineered MOF (e.g. activated NH2-UiO-66) particles can reduce CO2 to HCOOH with an apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) of 2.51% at 420 nm on the gas-liquid-solid reaction interface. With promoted gas diffusion at the porous gas-solid interfaces, the gas-permeable SA/MOF membranes can directly convert humid CO2 gas into HCOOH with a near-unity selectivity and a significantly increased AQE of 15.76% at 420 nm. A similar strategy can be applied to the photocatalytic O2-to-H2O2 conversions, suggesting the wide applicability of our catalyst and reaction interface designs.
GoogleNature.com

The impact of surface treatment in 3-dimensional printed implants for early osseointegration: a comparison study of three different surfaces

3D printing technology has been gradually applied to various areas. In the present study, 3D-printed implants were fabricated with direct metal laser sintering technique for a dental single root with titanium. The 3D implants were allocated into following groups: not treated (3D-None), sandblasted with a large grit and acid-etched (3D-SLA), and target-ion-induced plasma-sputtered surface (3D-TIPS). Two holes were drilled in each tibia of rabbit, and the three groups of implants were randomly placed with a mallet. Rabbits were sacrificed at two, four, and twelve weeks after the surgery. Histologic and histomorphometric analyses were performed for the evaluation of mineralized bone-to-implant contact (mBIC), osteoid-to-implant contact (OIC), total bone-to-implant contact (tBIC), mineralized bone area fraction occupancy (mBAFO), osteoid area fraction occupancy (OAFO), and total bone area fraction occupancy (tBAFO) in the inner and outer areas of lattice structure. At two weeks, 3D-TIPS showed significantly higher inner and outer tBIC and inner tBAFO compared with other groups. At four weeks, 3D-TIPS showed significantly higher outer OIC than 3D-SLA, but there were no significant differences in other variables. At twelve weeks, there were no significant differences. The surface treatment with TIPS in 3D-printed implants could enhance the osseointegration process in the rabbit tibia model, meaning that earlier osseointegration could be achieved.
EngineeringEurekAlert

An uncrackable combination of invisible ink and artificial intelligence

Coded messages in invisible ink sound like something only found in espionage books, but in real life, they can have important security purposes. Yet, they can be cracked if their encryption is predictable. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have printed complexly encoded data with normal ink and a carbon nanoparticle-based invisible ink, requiring both UV light and a computer that has been taught the code to reveal the correct messages.