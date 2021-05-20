newsbreak-logo
HB1775 signed into law

By Beacon Staff
tulsabeacon.com
 18 hours ago

Gov. Kevin signed a bill that will prohibit Oklahoma public schools, colleges and universities from teaching “Critical Race Theory” and from requiring mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling. House Bill 1775 is authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore. “Already, this harmful indoctrination has infiltrated Oklahoma schools from as...

