HB1775 signed into law

More than 400 bills have already been signed into law, and this week I’d like to tell you about some of the more interesting ones. Voting is one of our greatest rights as Americans but having a good understanding of what you’re voting on can be tricky sometimes. This is especially true with state questions that often have confusing language coupled with conflicting commercials on why citizens should vote for or against a measure. This can be especially frustrating when voters learn after the fact that a measure has substantial costs associated with it that will fall back on them.