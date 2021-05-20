newsbreak-logo
Chemistry

Study on the adsorption properties of methyl orange by natural one-dimensional nano-mineral materials with different structures

By Lijuan Wu, Xuewen Liu, Guocheng Lv, Runliang Zhu, Lintao Tian, Meng Liu, Yuxin Li, Wenxiu Rao, Tianming Liu, Libing Liao
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Methyl orange (MO) is a common anionic azo dye that is harmful to the environment and biology, so it must be treated innocuously before it can be discharged. Adsorption is an effective method to remove anionic dyes. Nanotube mineral is a natural one-dimensional adsorption material, and its unique morphology and structure endow it with good adsorption capacity. Although there are many related studies, there is a lack of in-depth discussions on the influence of nanotube’s composition and structure on the adsorption of dyes and other pollutants. In this paper, two kinds of natural one-dimensional silicate minerals [halloysite nanotubes (HNTs) and chrysotile nanotubes (ChNTs)] with similar morphology but slightly different compositions and crystal structures were used as adsorbents, and MO solution was used as simulate pollutants. It is the first time to discuss in depth the influence of the composition and structure of nanotube minerals on their charge properties and the adsorption performance of methyl orange dyes. It is found that HNTs and ChNTs have different adsorption capacity due to the difference of electronegativity between Al3+ and Mg2+ in the crystal, so they possess negative and positive charges respectively in near-neutral solution, which leads to the adsorption capacity of MO by ChNTs with positive charges which is greater than that of HNTs.

www.nature.com
