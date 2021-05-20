newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dengue emergence in the temperate Argentinian province of Santa Fe, 2009–2020

By María S. López, Daniela I. Jordan, Evelyn Blatter, Elisabet Walker, Andrea A. Gómez, Gabriela V. Müller, Diego Mendicino, Michael A. Robert, Elizabet L. Estallo
Nature.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDengue virus (DENV) transmission occurs primarily in tropical and subtropical climates, but within the last decade it has extended to temperate regions. Santa Fe, a temperate province in Argentina, has experienced an increase in dengue cases and virus circulation since 2009, with the recent 2020 outbreak being the largest in the province to date. The aim of this work is to describe spatio-temporal fluctuations of dengue cases from 2009 to 2020 in Santa Fe Province. The data presented in this work provide a detailed description of DENV transmission for Santa Fe Province by department. These data are useful to assist in investigating drivers of dengue emergence in Santa Fe Province and for developing a better understanding of the drivers and the impacts of ongoing dengue emergence in temperate regions across the world. This work provides data useful for future studies including those investigating socio-ecological, climatic, and environmental factors associated with DENV transmission, as well as those investigating other variables related to the biology and the ecology of vector-borne diseases.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe Province#Argentinian#Temperate Regions#Severe Dengue#Dengue Fever#City Regions#Denv#Province Department#Aedes#Ciencias H Dricas#Cien#Hydrol Earth Syst#Endemias Nacionales#Censo Nacional#Cas#C Rdoba Capital#Facultad De Bioqu Mica#Ciencias Biol Gicas#F Sicas#Santa Fe Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthPeople

COVID Variant Found in India Has Spread to at Least 44 Countries

The COVID-19 variant that is responsible for an alarming number of infections and deaths in India has now spread to 44 countries worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The variant, B.1.617, was classified as a "variant of concern" by WHO in a weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 published...
Public Healthgmanetwork.com

Philippines detects India coronavirus variant

The Philippines reported on Tuesday the detection of the B.1.617 coronavirus variant first discovered in India, following its classification as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO). “Nais po nating ipaalam sa publiko na tayo po ay may natukoy na dalawang kaso na may sinabing variant (We...
Public Healthglobalriskinsights.com

Brazil’s Attitude Towards the Pandemic Poses a Serious Threat to the Region

Since the start of the pandemic, Brazil has become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus in the region. Jair Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns, supported unreliable medical treatments, and downplayed the impact of COVID-19 in the country. The eruption of the new Brazilian variant (known as P1) is dominating the country. This scenario has alerted leaders, who have taken measures to prevent this new and highly contagious variant from proliferating freely. The situation is becoming a threat to the region. The lack of policies can lead to the outbreak of new coronavirus variants that can alter vaccination plans in the rest of the continent.
Worldthesaxon.org

Coronavirus: The cases of Israel and Chile keep us on alert

At the moment, what the vaccines available against SARS-CoV-2 do, and all of them do it very well, is to protect us by preventing us from developing a serious form of Covid-19. Even if they only did that, that’s already a lot. Vaccines undoubtedly also significantly decrease the viral load...
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

COVID-19 numbers rise in Santa Fe County

Santa Fe County's COVID-19 numbers launched upward Wednesday in the state Department of Health's daily coronavirus report. The department said the county reported 20 new cases, a big rise in a week when its count had hovered in the single figures. Of the state's top 10 ZIP codes for new...
Public Healthsantafenm.gov

SANTA FE COVID-19 UPDATE

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced today that New Mexico has reached a key milestone: 50% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and more than 61 percent of eligible New Mexicans have received at least one dose. “More than half of eligible New Mexicans are now fully vaccinated, far above the national average of 35 percent. We’re well on our way to 60 percent fully vaccinated -- and a long-awaited reopening,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.
Public HealthPhramalive.com

PAHO says 40% of last week’s Covid-19 deaths were in Americas

PAHO says 40% of last week’s COVID-19 deaths were in Americas. Nearly 40% of all global deaths from COVID-19 reported last week happened in the Americas, and nearly 80% of the region’s intensive care units are filled with COVID-19 patients, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday. “This is...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Paraguay: Dengue cases on the rise

Reports of suspected dengue fever have shown an increasing trend in the last week. To date, there are 10,164 notifications for the virus at the country level, that is, about 10% more than that reported in the previous week. Concepción and Presidente de Hayes are the departments that registered the...
Public Healthvaxbeforetravel.com

Dengue Alert Issued for the Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean

(Vax Before Travel) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an updatedLevel 1 Travel Alert regarding Dengue virus outbreaks in the Americas. On May 6, 2021, the CDC stated 'Dengue is an ongoing risk in many parts of Central and South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. So far in 2021, Puerto Rico has confirmed 228 dengue cases.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Hundreds arrive on planes from Delhi and Mumbai on day one of Biden's Indian travel ban as Air India cancels major NYC route amid worst COVID surge the world has seen with 30,000 deaths a day

Hundreds of people arrived in America from Mumbai and Delhi on Tuesday, the first day of Biden's ban on travel for non US citizens from India, to escape the world's worst COVID surge. Biden's ban applies to non-US citizens but permanent US residents, their family members and some others -...
Public Healthdailyvoice.com

COVID-19: First Case Of 'Variant Of Concern' From India Found In US

As COVID-19 deaths mount in India, health officials in the United States are now contending with a new strain of the virus that has been reported stateside. One day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the COVID-19 variant from India was a “cause of global concern,” it was announced that the strain had spread to dozens of countries, including the United States.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Seven more Santa Fe students test positive for coronavirus

At least seven students from three Santa Fe schools have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. Four of the students attend Kearny Elementary School, and one goes to Wood Gormley Elementary School, according to news releases from Santa Fe Public Schools. Classmates and staff who came into...
Scienceoutbreaknewstoday.com

Ivermectin is highly effective as a safe prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19: Comprehensive review

Peer reviewed by medical experts that included three U.S. government senior scientists and published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, the research is the most comprehensive review of the available data taken from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies. Led by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts reviewed published peer-reviewed studies, manuscripts, expert meta-analyses, and epidemiological analyses of regions with ivermectin distribution efforts all showing that ivermectin is an effective prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.