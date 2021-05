The Edmonton Oilers continue their casual ride to the finish of the regular season tonight as they host the Vancouver Canucks for the third of four consecutive meetings. 1. With a win tonight, the Oilers could officially clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Jets have four games left and currently sit seven points back of Edmonton, meaning Winnipeg would have to win the rest of their games and the Oilers would have to lose the rest of their games in order for these two teams to swap places in the standings.