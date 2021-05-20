OU dismisses Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan after charges

The loss of two of Oklahoma’s most talented players is a setback but it doesn’t dim the expectations of fans for the upcoming season. Former Oklahoma football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan – a highly recruited wide receiver and very talented running back – have been charged with felony counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Cleveland County District Court because of a situation in Norman on April 15. Police believe the pair was involved in an armed robbery with a beating and a death threat.