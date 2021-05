The city of Columbus, Ohio, on Friday announced a $10m settlement with the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man shot by a white officer in December as he walked out of a garage holding a cell phone.“Now all those involved can begin to heal,” lawyers for Mr Hill’s family said in a statement to the AP.The settlement, the latest in a string of high-profile agreements with families who’ve lost loved ones to police killings, is the largest in the city’s history.“No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe this...